Starting lineup for Wednesday night's race at Charlotte
Based on the finishing results from Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, we have a starting lineup for Wednesday night’s Alsco Uniforms 500 at the 1.5-mile North Carolina oval.
RELATED: Official Coca-Cola 600 results
The starting lineup for the next Cup Series event on May 27 (8 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) will use the finishing order from May 24 as the basis for the lineup with one inversion:
Starting positions 1-20: The top 20 finishers from the May 24 event will be inverted for the start of the May 27 race
Starting positions 21-40: The bottom 20 finishers from the May 24 event will start from their finishing positions for the start of the May 27 race; any new entries will be placed at the tail of the field. Any teams that have driver changes will see those cars drop to the rear. Those drivers are noted by an asterisk (*).
William Byron will start on pole in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Teammate Alex Bowman will start alongside him on the front row in the No. 88 HMS Chevrolet.
After winning his first career Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night, Brad Keselowski will start 20th in the No. 2 Team Penske Ford.
Starting spot
Driver
Car #
Team
1
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
2
Alex Bowman
88
Hendrick Motorsports
3
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
4
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
5
John Hunter Nemechek
38
Front Row Motorsports
6
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
7
3
Richard Childress Racing
8
22
Team Penske
9
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
10
Erik Jones
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
11
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
12
Christopher Bell
95
Leavine Family Racing
13
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
14
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
15
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
16
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
17
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
18
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
19
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
20
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
21
77
Spire Motorsports
22
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
23
Corey LaJoie
32
Go Fas Racing
24
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
25
Ty Dillon
13
Germain Racing
26
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
27
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
28
Daniel Suarez
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
29
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
30
Brennan Poole
15
Premium Motorsports
31
JJ Yeley*
27
Rick Ware Racing
32
B.J. McLeod
78
B.J. McLeod Motorsports
33
Garrett Smithley
53
Rick Ware Racing
34
Timmy Hill
66
MBM Motorsports
35
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
36
Joey Gase
51
Petty Ware Racing
37
Josh Bilicki*
7
Tommy Baldwin Racing
38
Bubba Wallace
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
39
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
40
48
Hendrick Motorsports