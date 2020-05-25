Starting lineup for Wednesday night's race at Charlotte

Based on the finishing results from Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, we have a starting lineup for Wednesday night’s Alsco Uniforms 500 at the 1.5-mile North Carolina oval.

The starting lineup for the next Cup Series event on May 27 (8 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) will use the finishing order from May 24 as the basis for the lineup with one inversion:

Starting positions 1-20: The top 20 finishers from the May 24 event will be inverted for the start of the May 27 race

Starting positions 21-40: The bottom 20 finishers from the May 24 event will start from their finishing positions for the start of the May 27 race; any new entries will be placed at the tail of the field. Any teams that have driver changes will see those cars drop to the rear. Those drivers are noted by an asterisk (*).

William Byron will start on pole in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Teammate Alex Bowman will start alongside him on the front row in the No. 88 HMS Chevrolet.

After winning his first career Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night, Brad Keselowski will start 20th in the No. 2 Team Penske Ford.