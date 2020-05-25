Starting lineup for Wednesday night's race at Charlotte

Based on the finishing results from Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, we have a starting lineup for Wednesday night’s Alsco Uniforms 500 at the 1.5-mile North Carolina oval.

RELATED: Official Coca-Cola 600 results

The starting lineup for the next Cup Series event on May 27 (8 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) will use the finishing order from May 24 as the basis for the lineup with one inversion:

  • Starting positions 1-20: The top 20 finishers from the May 24 event will be inverted for the start of the May 27 race

  • Starting positions 21-40: The bottom 20 finishers from the May 24 event will start from their finishing positions for the start of the May 27 race; any new entries will be placed at the tail of the field. Any teams that have driver changes will see those cars drop to the rear. Those drivers are noted by an asterisk (*).

William Byron will start on pole in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Teammate Alex Bowman will start alongside him on the front row in the No. 88 HMS Chevrolet.

After winning his first career Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night, Brad Keselowski will start 20th in the No. 2 Team Penske Ford.

Starting spot

Driver

Car #

Team

1

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

2

Alex Bowman

88

Hendrick Motorsports

3

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

4

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

5

John Hunter Nemechek

38

Front Row Motorsports

6

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

7

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

8

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

9

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

10

Erik Jones

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

11

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

12

Christopher Bell

95

Leavine Family Racing

13

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

14

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

15

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

16

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

17

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

18

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

19

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

20

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

21

Reed Sorenson*

77

Spire Motorsports

22

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

23

Corey LaJoie

32

Go Fas Racing

24

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

25

Ty Dillon

13

Germain Racing

26

Matt Kenseth

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

27

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

28

Daniel Suarez

96

Gaunt Brothers Racing

29

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

30

Brennan Poole

15

Premium Motorsports

31

JJ Yeley*

27

Rick Ware Racing

32

B.J. McLeod

78

B.J. McLeod Motorsports

33

Garrett Smithley

53

Rick Ware Racing

34

Timmy Hill

66

MBM Motorsports

35

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

36

Joey Gase

51

Petty Ware Racing

37

Josh Bilicki*

7

Tommy Baldwin Racing

38

Bubba Wallace

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

39

Clint Bowyer

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

40

Jimmie Johnson

48

Hendrick Motorsports

 

