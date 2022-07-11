Projected starting lineup for Clippers with John Wall

The Lakers may get all the attention in the City of Angels, but the Clippers have a roster that executives would dream of having. John Wall finally made his way to Los Angeles, but it was not for the team that many thought it would be. The Clippers reached an agreement immediately after Wall was bought out in Houston.

On paper, the Clippers are one of four favorites to win the title next season at +650 according to Tipico. Combined with the return of Kawhi Leonard and the star play of Paul George, the Clippers have built a Murderer’s Row of players who would be tough to beat four times.

The two-headed monster of Leonard and George will create havoc for other teams throughout the season. Lawrence Frank and the rest of the front office have done a good job surrounding both stars with the versatility to play both big and small depending on matchups.

Point Guard

STARTER: John Wall

DEPTH: Reggie Jackson, Jason Preston, Xavier Moon

The addition of John Wall creates a quagmire for the Clippers, especially with how well Reggie Jackson has played the last two seasons with the Clippers. In 75 games as a starter, Jackson put up 16.8 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.6 rebounds. Wall adds another dimension to the already potent Clippers’ offense with how he can push the pace and score. The Clippers ranked only No. 18 in fast-break points last season. Expect that to improve with Wall in town.

Shooting Guard

STARTER: Paul George

DEPTH: Luke Kennard, Amir Coffey, Jay Scrubb

With Leonard out, Paul George was expected to carry the Clippers. Unfortunately, he only played 31 games in the regular season due to a UCL tear in his elbow. George is widely seen as performing better as a second option, so expect his efficiency to rise back to where it was in 2020-21, where he shot over 41.1 percent from three.

Sharpshooter Luke Kennard as a backup is a microwave who can change the game’s momentum with a couple of three balls.

Small Forward

STARTER: Nicholas Batum

DEPTH: Norman Powell, Terance Mann, BJ Boston

Fans and media pundits were shocked when the Clippers were able to land Norman Powell from the Blazers in what was seen as a heist. Powell’s ability to score consistently over 15 points per game, should give the Clippers ample firepower, and allow Leonard and George to coast on some nights. Nicolas Batum may start, though, given his defensive prowess and his ability to mesh well with the starters. Powell should provide the team with a lethal option coming off the bench. Additionally, Terance Mann will provide his defensive presence on other opposing wings, while his offensive game has started to blossom.

Power Forward

STARTER: Kawhi Leonard

DEPTH: Robert Covington

After missing the entirety of last season, Kawhi Leonard should be ready to lead the Clippers deep into the postseason, as long as his body allows him to. The Clippers will likely load manage his games to make sure he is available for the stretch run late in the year. With Robert Covington and Marcus Morris likely coming off the bench, the Clippers have a luxury of talent at their disposal. Both big wings will allow the Clips to get creative going small.

Center

STARTER: Ivica Zubac

DEPTH: Marcus Morris, Moses Brown

The loss of Isaiah Hartenstein may sting a bit for the Clippers, but with the Clippers’ high usage of small ball it should not negatively impact the team too much. Ivica Zubac has developed into a legitimate starting center in the league, and Marcus Morris has shown he is capable of providing minutes at the five last season. Even Batum was effective playing center last season.

