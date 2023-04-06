Projected starting lineup for Cardinals after free agency, before draft
The Arizona Cardinals have made a number of low-key moves in free agency. Now we have a semblance of a roster before the NFL draft.
What does the starting lineup looking like right now after the first part of free agency?
Let’s look at the projected starters below.
Quarterback
Michael Chow-Arizona Republic
Kyler Murray
Murray might miss the start of the season, but he is the unquestioned starter.
Colt McCoy and David Blough will battle for the top backup job.
Running back
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
James Conner
Conner is the only proven back in the room right now.
Wide receiver
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore
Hopkins could be traded but he is still the starter right now. This trio, if unchanged, is pretty good.
Tight end
David Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Zach Ertz/Trey McBride
Ertz is coming back from ACL surgery. McBride made strides last season late in the year as a rookie.
If they go with two tight ends as their base offense, both will be starters.
Offensive line
(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
LT D.J. Humphries, LG Dennis Daley/Josh Jones/Elijah Wilkinson, C Hjelte Froholdt, RG Will Hernandez, RT Kelvin Beachum/Josh Jones
Left guard and right tackle will be battles.
The center position feels incomplete right now, but Froholdt is the only player on the roster with NFL game experience at center in the regular season.
Defensive line
(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
DE Cameron Thomas, DT Rashard Lawrence, DT Carlos Watkins, DE L.J. Collier
Collier was added in free agency. Thomas will be playing a more natural position. It will be interesting to see how the interior positions play out.
Linebackers
Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
Kyzir White, Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons
This is the one are we kind of are confident in.
Cornerback
(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
Rashad Fenton, Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton
It should be a combination of these three, whoever ends up being the top two.
Safety
Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic
Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson
This is the only group that is unchanged over last year on defense.
Specialists
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
K Matt Prater, P Nolan Cooney, LS Joe Fortunato
Prater was re-signed. Cooney and Fortunato are just guys. It would be a surprise if both Andy Lee and Aaron Brewer weren’t brought back.