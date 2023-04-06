Projected starting lineup for Cardinals after free agency, before draft

The Arizona Cardinals have made a number of low-key moves in free agency. Now we have a semblance of a roster before the NFL draft.

What does the starting lineup looking like right now after the first part of free agency?

Let’s look at the projected starters below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Quarterback

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Kyler Murray

Murray might miss the start of the season, but he is the unquestioned starter.

Colt McCoy and David Blough will battle for the top backup job.

Running back

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

James Conner

Conner is the only proven back in the room right now.

Wide receiver

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore

Hopkins could be traded but he is still the starter right now. This trio, if unchanged, is pretty good.

Tight end

David Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Ertz/Trey McBride

Ertz is coming back from ACL surgery. McBride made strides last season late in the year as a rookie.

If they go with two tight ends as their base offense, both will be starters.

Offensive line

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

LT D.J. Humphries, LG Dennis Daley/Josh Jones/Elijah Wilkinson, C Hjelte Froholdt, RG Will Hernandez, RT Kelvin Beachum/Josh Jones

Left guard and right tackle will be battles.

The center position feels incomplete right now, but Froholdt is the only player on the roster with NFL game experience at center in the regular season.

Defensive line

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

DE Cameron Thomas, DT Rashard Lawrence, DT Carlos Watkins, DE L.J. Collier

Collier was added in free agency. Thomas will be playing a more natural position. It will be interesting to see how the interior positions play out.

Linebackers

Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Kyzir White, Zaven Collins, Isaiah Simmons

This is the one are we kind of are confident in.

Cornerback

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Rashad Fenton, Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton

It should be a combination of these three, whoever ends up being the top two.

Story continues

Safety

Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson

This is the only group that is unchanged over last year on defense.

Specialists

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

K Matt Prater, P Nolan Cooney, LS Joe Fortunato

Prater was re-signed. Cooney and Fortunato are just guys. It would be a surprise if both Andy Lee and Aaron Brewer weren’t brought back.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire