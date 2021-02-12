Starting lineup for 2021 Daytona 500
Heading into Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacations Duel races at Daytona International Speedway, we knew the front row for Sunday’s Daytona 500 main event after single-car qualifying Wednesday.
Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman is on the Busch Pole, his fourth consecutive front-row start in The Great American Race and first driving the No. 48 Chevrolet. His teammate, William Byron, will officially be credited with second-place starting position when the green flag drops Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), although he may need to drop to the back if his team uses a backup car after a Thursday night wreck.
We also knew Thursday’s twin 60-lap races would set the remainder of the running order, as well as the final two spots in the field.
As a refresher, Duel 1 results set the inside row of the Daytona 500 starting lineup. Duel 2 set the outside row. The 36 Charter teams are guaranteed a spot in the Daytona 500 field, and eight Open, non-Charter teams competed for the final four spots via a mix of Duel results and single-car qualifying speeds from earlier in the week.
After the Bluegreen Vacations Duel races, here is the Daytona 500 starting lineup.
* indicates one of the four open teams that made the field.
Starting
Driver
Team
1.
Alex Bowman
No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports
2.
William Byron
No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports
3.
Aric Almirola
No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
4.
Austin Dillon
No. 3 Richard Childress Racing
5.
Christopher Bell
No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
6.
Bubba Wallace
No. 23 23XI Racing
7.
Ryan Newman
No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing
8.
Kevin Harvick
No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
9.
Joey Logano
No. 22 Team Penske
10.
Kyle Busch
No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
11.
Ryan Preece*
No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing*
12.
Chase Elliott
No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports
13
Kyle Larson
No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports
14.
Ryan Blaney
No. 12 Team Penske
15.
Daniel Suarez
No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team
16.
Corey LaJoie
No. 7 Spire Motorsports
17.
Michael McDowell
No. 34 Front Row Motorsports
18.
David Ragan*
No. 36 Front Row Motorsports*
19.
Jamie McMurray
No. 77 Spire Motorsports
20.
Kurt Busch
No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
21.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
22.
Chris Buescher
No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing
23.
Matt DiBenedetto
No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing
24.
Brad Keselowski
No. 2 Team Penske
25.
Denny Hamlin
No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
26.
Martin Truex Jr.
No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
27.
Cole Custer
No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
28.
Joey Gase
No. 53 Rick Ware Racing
29.
Tyler Reddick
No. 8 Richard Childress Racing
30.
Chase Briscoe
No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
31.
Erik Jones
No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
32.
Derrike Cope
No. 15 Rick Ware Racing
33.
Quin Houff
No. 00 StarCom Racing
34.
Ross Chastain
No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
35.
Cody Ware
No. 51 Rick Ware Racing
36.
Anthony Alfredo
No. 38 Front Row Motorsports
37.
Josh Bilicki
No. 52 Rick Ware Racing
38.
BJ McLeod
No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports
39.
Austin Cindric*
No. 33 Team Penske
40.
Kaz Grala*
No. 16 Kaulig Racing