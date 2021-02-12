Starting lineup for 2021 Daytona 500

1 / 2

Heading into Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacations Duel races at Daytona International Speedway, we knew the front row for Sunday’s Daytona 500 main event after single-car qualifying Wednesday.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman is on the Busch Pole, his fourth consecutive front-row start in The Great American Race and first driving the No. 48 Chevrolet. His teammate, William Byron, will officially be credited with second-place starting position when the green flag drops Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), although he may need to drop to the back if his team uses a backup car after a Thursday night wreck.

We also knew Thursday’s twin 60-lap races would set the remainder of the running order, as well as the final two spots in the field.

As a refresher, Duel 1 results set the inside row of the Daytona 500 starting lineup. Duel 2 set the outside row. The 36 Charter teams are guaranteed a spot in the Daytona 500 field, and eight Open, non-Charter teams competed for the final four spots via a mix of Duel results and single-car qualifying speeds from earlier in the week.

After the Bluegreen Vacations Duel races, here is the Daytona 500 starting lineup.

* indicates one of the four open teams that made the field.

Starting

Driver

Team

1.

Alex Bowman

No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports

2.

William Byron

No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports

3.

Aric Almirola

No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing

4.

Austin Dillon

No. 3 Richard Childress Racing

5.

Christopher Bell

No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing

6.

Bubba Wallace

No. 23 23XI Racing

7.

Ryan Newman

No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing

8.

Kevin Harvick

No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing

9.

Joey Logano

No. 22 Team Penske

10.

Kyle Busch

No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing

11.

Ryan Preece*

No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing*

12.

Chase Elliott

No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports

13

Kyle Larson

No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports

14.

Ryan Blaney

No. 12 Team Penske

15.

Daniel Suarez

No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team

16.

Corey LaJoie

No. 7 Spire Motorsports

17.

Michael McDowell

No. 34 Front Row Motorsports

18.

David Ragan*

No. 36 Front Row Motorsports*

19.

Jamie McMurray

No. 77 Spire Motorsports

20.

Kurt Busch

No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing

21.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing

22.

Chris Buescher

No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing

23.

Matt DiBenedetto

No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing

24.

Brad Keselowski

No. 2 Team Penske

25.

Denny Hamlin

No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing

26.

Martin Truex Jr.

No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing

27.

Cole Custer

No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing

28.

Joey Gase

No. 53 Rick Ware Racing

29.

Tyler Reddick

No. 8 Richard Childress Racing

30.

Chase Briscoe

No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing

31.

Erik Jones

No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports

32.

Derrike Cope

No. 15 Rick Ware Racing

33.

Quin Houff

No. 00 StarCom Racing

34.

Ross Chastain

No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing

35.

Cody Ware

No. 51 Rick Ware Racing

36.

Anthony Alfredo

No. 38 Front Row Motorsports

37.

Josh Bilicki

No. 52 Rick Ware Racing

38.

BJ McLeod

No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports

39.

Austin Cindric*

No. 33 Team Penske

40.

Kaz Grala*

No. 16 Kaulig Racing

