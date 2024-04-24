Projected starting Big Ten quarterback enters transfer portal

The NCAA spring transfer portal window remains open until April 30 and in a surprising move, Northwestern’s projected starting quarterback Brendan Sullivan announced his intentions to transfer Tuesday.

Sullivan appeared in 12 games for the Wildcats over the last two seasons. He threw for 714 yards and six touchdowns in 2023 while also adding 160 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. Those stats came while splitting time with quarterback Ben Bryant in 2023.

Sullivan appeared to be Northwestern’s clear 2024 starter with Bryant no longer in town. That will now not be the case.

Senior Ryan Hilinski presents as the most likely next man up for the Wildcats, while junior Jack Lausch should be the primary competition

The transfer portal continues to offer athletes a chance to get a fresh start and in Sullivan’s case, it doesn’t necessarily matter if you were in line to be the starter.

Wisconsin is set to visit Northwestern on October 19. We will now monitor who the Wildcats’ starting quarterback will be for that contest.

