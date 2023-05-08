Projected starters for the Raiders during the 2023 NFL season

Now that the NFL Draft is over, the roster is nearly set for the Raiders. Surely, they’ll add a veteran or two over the next few months, but we know who will be the starters at most of the positions in 2023.

Here are the projected starters for the Las Vegas Raiders heading into the 2023 season:

Quarterback: Jimmy Garoppolo

Nov 13, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during warm ups before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Running Back: Josh Jacobs

Jan 7, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Wide Receiver: Davante Adams

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 01: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Allegiant Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Wide Receiver: Jakobi Meyers

Dec 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) gains yardage against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Slot Receiver: Hunter Renfrow

Jan 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs with the ball after the catch in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Tight End: Michael Mayer

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) celebrates a touchdown during the Notre Dame vs. California NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Notre Dame Vs California

Left Tackle: Kolton Miller

December 2, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller (77) during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Coliseum. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 40-33. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Left Guard: Dylan Parham

Aug 4, 2022; Canton, Ohio, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Center: Andre James

Oct 23, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Right Guard: Alex Bars

Oct 2, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) throws as offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) provides coverage against Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones (97) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Right Tackle: Jermaine Eluemunor

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 01: Place kicker Daniel Carlson #2 of the Las Vegas Raiders jumps on the back of guard Jermaine Eluemunor #72 as Carlson celebrates his a 57-yard field goal against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter of their game at Allegiant Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 49ers defeated the Raiders 37-34 in overtime. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Defensive Tackle: Bilal Nichols

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 23: Bilal Nichols #91 of the Las Vegas Raiders puts pressure on Davis Mills #10 of the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Defensive Tackle: Jerry Tillery

Dec 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) scrambles against pressure from Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (90) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive End: Maxx Crosby

DENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 20: Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders and teammates react in the third quarter of a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 20, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Defensive End: Chandler Jones

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 02: Chandler Jones #55 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates after beating the Denver Broncos 32-23 at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Linebacker: Divine Deablo

Las Vegas Raiders’ Divine Deablo (5) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)

Linebacker: Robert Spillane

Dec 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; The Pittsburgh Steelers including linebacker Marcus Allen (27) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and fullback Derek Watt (44) wait to take the field against the Las Vegas Raiders at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback: Nate Hobbs

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates a interception against the Denver Broncos in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)

Cornerback: Duke Shelley

Jan 1, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Duke Shelley (20) signals an incompletion after breaking up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Tork Mason-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback: David Long Jr.

Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) runs the ball after catching a pass defended by Los Angeles Rams cornerback David Long Jr. (22) in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Free Safety: Trevon Moehrig

Oct 17, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders free safety Trevon Moehrig (25) celebrates his interception in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Strong Safety: Marcus Epps

Dec 4, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) is hit by Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) as he makes a touchdown catch during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker: Daniel Carlson

Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a field goal out of the hold of punter A.J. Cole (6) in the second half against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Punter: A.J. Cole

Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders punter A.J. Cole (6) celebrates as he comes off the field after the Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 35-32 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire