Projected starter Zach Calzada ranks near bottom of the SEC

This could be a big year for Zach Calzada. After helping the Aggies to an 8-4 record, he comes to the Auburn Tigers. Perhaps they should call it Quarterback Transfer U. Three of the five on scholarship joined over the past two seasons through the portal.

One wouldn’t envy the decision that has to be made during spring football and fall camp ahead of the 2022 season. Most believe it will be Calzada’s job to lose, but don’t forget T.J. Finley was the starter for the final three games after Bo Nix injured his ankle.

According to Athlon Sports, the former Texas A&M transfer quarterback is among the bottom three passers in the SEC.

What Steven Lassan says about Calzada:

This is a tough quarterback competition to project. Calzada started 10 games, led Texas A&M to an upset of Alabama while throwing for 2,185 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2021. However, he’s not guaranteed the starting role after transferring to the Plains. Former LSU signal-caller T.J. Finley threw for 827 yards and six scores last fall, while freshmen Dematrius Davis and Holden Geriner are also in the mix.

There are plenty of quarterbacks in the mix. Athlon didn’t even mention Oregon Ducks transfer, Robby Ashford. He has tremendous upside; he just never saw the field in his two seasons in Eugene. It will not be an easy quarterback battle, but Calzada has the most experience of anyone on campus. He appeared in three games during his freshman season of 2019 throwing for two touchdowns on 24 passes.

Athlon Sports’ Ranking: No. 12

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

According to Lassan, only Brady Cook of Missouri and Ken Seals/Mike Wright of Vanderbilt were lower in their early rankings. Calzada finished 6-4 as a starter for the Aggies and led them to the victory over the Colorado Buffaloes after Haynes King went down with an injury.

Can coach Bryan Harsin help Calzada take the next step after showing signs of promise at Texas A&M?

Last season Calzada finished with an NFL passer rating of 82.2 and a 79.6 passing grade from Pro Football Focus. For comparison, last year’s starter Bo Nix had an NFL passer rating of 88.9 and a 76.6 passing grade.

In his biggest game of the year against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Calzada posted a passer rating of 115.7 and passer grade of 86.4. Perhaps Harsin and offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau can get more of that Calzada in 2022.