Projected second-round pick Payton Sandfort to work out with Warriors

Projected second-round pick Payton Sandfort is among six prospects who will work out with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, according to Jason Dumas of KRON4 News.

Sandfort was named to the All-Big Ten third team after averaging 16.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 37.9% shooting from 3-point range in 34 games. He led the conference in total 3-pointers (94) and ranked eighth in scoring.

Joining Sandfort in the workout on Thursday are San Diego State guard Lamont Butler, Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins, Washington State forward Isaac Jones, Kentucky forward Antonio Reeves and Auburn forward Jaylin Williams.

Lamont Butler (San Diego State)

Isaac Jones (Washington State)

Jaylin Williams (Auburn) Will also workout. https://t.co/gF0r18rKKr — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) May 22, 2024

The Warriors have one draft selection this year — the 52nd pick from the Milwaukee Bucks — after their first-round pick was conveyed to the Portland Trail Blazers in the draft lottery. The players visiting on Thursday could be potential targets for the team in the second round.

With just one pick, the Warriors hope to find another player late in the draft who can contribute next season. The team received strong production this season from Trayce Jackson-Davis, who was the 57th pick last year and nearly made the NBA All-Rookie second team.

The organization will continue to bring in prospects for workouts and interviews who could be targeted in the second round or as undrafted free agents.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

