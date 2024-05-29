Projected second-round pick KJ Simpson to remain in 2024 NBA draft

Colorado junior KJ Simpson will reportedly forgo his remaining college eligibility and stay in the 2024 NBA draft, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Simpson was named to the All-Pac-12 first team after averaging 19.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals on 43.4% shooting from 3-point range. He set single-season program records for free-throw percentage (87.6), minutes (1,298) and double-digit-scoring games (35).

The 6-foot-1 guard was the only player in a Power Five conference to average at least 19 points, five rebounds and four assists this past season. He ranked second in the Pac-12 in scoring and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.2) and third in assists.

Sources: Colorado's KJ Simpson is staying in the 2024 NBA Draft. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 29, 2024

Simpson has capitalized on a strong predraft process after emerging as one of the standouts at the combine this month in Chicago, Illinois. He played with great control, averaging 13.5 points, five rebounds and two assists in two scrimmage games.

The 21-year-old is considered a potential second-round pick. He is highly touted as a scorer, given his burst and ability to finish at the rim, and has also shown some flashes on defense. He also registered the seventh-highest max vertical jump at the combine (40 1/2 inches).

Simpson has worked out with the Denver Nuggets so far in the predraft process. He will continue to schedule other team visits, especially those in his draft range.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire