Projected rookie stats for Najee Harris

Former Alabama running back Najee Harris was the first running back taken off the board in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 24 overall.

His time with the Crimson Tide was dominant. He helped balance out Alabama’s strong passing game with an even stronger run game.

Pro Football Focus released their projections for Harris’ rookie season in the league, and those stats would put him pretty high up on the active running back rankings list.

PFF predicts Harris will run for 1,397 yards and score nine touchdowns.

In the final 2020 season running back rankings, these stats would put Harris at No. 3 in the league for rushing yards and No. 10 for rushing touchdowns.

That would make for a pretty solid rookie season in the league, especially considering how competitive the AFC North will be in 2021.