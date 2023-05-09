Projected rookie contracts for each of the Steelers 2023 draft picks
There weren’t many teams who could boast they did more in the 2023 NFL draft than the Pittsburgh Steelers. Most pundits gave the Steelers an A or even better for their draft haul that included four players in the first three rounds that were ranked in the top 50 of most draft boards.
The next order of business is for the Steelers to get these seven players signed and under contract ahead of mandatory workouts. Spotrac calculated their best estimates of what the Steelers rookie contracts will look like starting with offensive tackle Broderick Jones all the way to seventh-round pick OG Spencer Anderson.
First round - OT Broderick Jones
Total value: $16.626 million
Signing bonus: $9.091 million
2023 cap hit: $3.022 million
Second round - CB Joey Porter Jr.
Total value: $9.618 million
Signing bonus: $3.995 million
2023 cap hit: $1.748 million
Second round - DT Keeanu Benton
Total value: $7.33 million
Signing bonus: $2.33 million
2023 cap hit: $1.33 million
Third round - TE Darnell Washington
Total value: $5.353 million
Signing bonus: $893,753
2023 Salary cap: $973,438
Fourth round - LB Nick Herbig
Total value: $4.512 million
Signing bonus: $672,921
2023 Salary cap: $918,230
Seventh round - CB Cory Trice Jr.
Total value: $3.924 million
Signing bonus: $84,434
2023 Salary cap: $771,108
Seventh round - G Spencer Anderson
Total value: $3,917 million
Signing bonus: $77,777
2023 Salary cap: $769,444