Projected rookie contracts for each of the Steelers 2023 draft picks

There weren’t many teams who could boast they did more in the 2023 NFL draft than the Pittsburgh Steelers. Most pundits gave the Steelers an A or even better for their draft haul that included four players in the first three rounds that were ranked in the top 50 of most draft boards.

The next order of business is for the Steelers to get these seven players signed and under contract ahead of mandatory workouts. Spotrac calculated their best estimates of what the Steelers rookie contracts will look like starting with offensive tackle Broderick Jones all the way to seventh-round pick OG Spencer Anderson.

First round - OT Broderick Jones

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Total value: $16.626 million

Signing bonus: $9.091 million

2023 cap hit: $3.022 million

Second round - CB Joey Porter Jr.

Total value: $9.618 million

Signing bonus: $3.995 million

2023 cap hit: $1.748 million

Second round - DT Keeanu Benton

Total value: $7.33 million

Signing bonus: $2.33 million

2023 cap hit: $1.33 million

Third round - TE Darnell Washington

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Total value: $5.353 million

Signing bonus: $893,753

2023 Salary cap: $973,438

Fourth round - LB Nick Herbig

(Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Total value: $4.512 million

Signing bonus: $672,921

2023 Salary cap: $918,230

Seventh round - CB Cory Trice Jr.

Total value: $3.924 million

Signing bonus: $84,434

2023 Salary cap: $771,108

Seventh round - G Spencer Anderson

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Total value: $3,917 million

Signing bonus: $77,777

2023 Salary cap: $769,444

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire