Projected rookie contracts for each of the Dolphins’ 2023 draft picks

The Miami Dolphins made just four selections in the 2023 NFL draft, as they made no trades for the second year in a row.

In today’s NFL, rookie contracts are essentially slotted, deciding value by where a player is drafted. Deals for selected rookies are for four years with first-round picks given a team option for a fifth year.

Despite the draft having concluded a month ago, none of Miami’s four drafted rookies have officially signed their contracts. However, Spotrac has projected deals for each member of the Dolphins’ 2023 class.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Round 2, 51st overall: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

Total value: $7.03 million

Signing bonus: $2.11 million

2023 cap hit: $1.28 million

Round 3, 84th overall: De'Von Achane, RB, Texas A&M

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Total value: $5.44 million

Signing bonus: $954,509

2023 cap hit: $988,627

Round 6, 197th overall: Elijah Higgins, WR/TE, Stanford

Total value: $4.02 million

Signing bonus: $175,883

2023 cap hit: $793,971

Round 7, 238th overall: Ryan Hayes, OL, Michigan

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Total value: $3.93 million

Signing bonus: $87,091

2023 cap hit: $771,773

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire