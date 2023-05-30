Projected rookie contracts for each of the Dolphins’ 2023 draft picks
The Miami Dolphins made just four selections in the 2023 NFL draft, as they made no trades for the second year in a row.
In today’s NFL, rookie contracts are essentially slotted, deciding value by where a player is drafted. Deals for selected rookies are for four years with first-round picks given a team option for a fifth year.
Despite the draft having concluded a month ago, none of Miami’s four drafted rookies have officially signed their contracts. However, Spotrac has projected deals for each member of the Dolphins’ 2023 class.
Round 2, 51st overall: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina
Total value: $7.03 million
Signing bonus: $2.11 million
2023 cap hit: $1.28 million
Round 3, 84th overall: De'Von Achane, RB, Texas A&M
Total value: $5.44 million
Signing bonus: $954,509
2023 cap hit: $988,627
Round 6, 197th overall: Elijah Higgins, WR/TE, Stanford
Total value: $4.02 million
Signing bonus: $175,883
2023 cap hit: $793,971
Round 7, 238th overall: Ryan Hayes, OL, Michigan
Total value: $3.93 million
Signing bonus: $87,091
2023 cap hit: $771,773