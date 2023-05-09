Projected rookie contracts for each of 49ers’ 2023 draft picks

The 49ers went into the 2023 draft with 11 picks, but left with nine selections thanks to their trade up for Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown. Fitting nine picks into the salary cap could get a touch messy depending on when those nine selections take place, but that won’t be a problem for San Francisco.

With all of their picks coming at No. 87 or beyond, the 49ers’ 2023 rookie class will be a relatively inexpensive group. Spotrac put out its rookie contract projections for each team and it illustrates just how cheap this class will come for John Lynch and the 49ers front office.

The only player signed so far is fifth-round defensive end Robert Beal Jr., so his contract terms are set.

Let’s take a look at each pick and their projected contract:

Round 3, Pick 87: S Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State

Total value: $5,395,805

Signing bonus: $924,222

2023 cap hit: $981,056

Round 3, Pick 99: K Jake Moody, Michigan

Total value: $5,304,082

Signing bonus: $857,514

2023 cap hit: $964,379

Round 3, Pick 101: TE Cameron Latu, Alabama

Total value: $5,304,082

Signing bonus: $857,514

2023 cap hit: $964,379

Round 5, Pick 155: CB Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama

Total value: $4,153,508

Signing bonus: $313,508

2023 cap hit: $828,377

Round 5, Pick 173: DE Robert Beal Jr., Georgia

Total value: $4,084,976

Signing bonus: $244,976

2023 cap hit: $811,244

Round 6, Pick 216: LB Dee Winters, TCU

Total value: $3,973,334

Signing bonus: $133,334

2023 cap hit: $783,334

Round 7, Pick 247: TE Brayden Willis, Oklahoma

Total value: $3,919,899

Signing bonus: $79,899

2023 cap hit: $769,975

Round 7, Pick 253: WR Ronnie Bell, Michigan

Total value: $3,917,777

Signing bonus: $77,777

2023 cap hit: $769,444

Round 7, Pick 255: LB Jalen Graham, Purdue

Total value: $3,917,777

Signing bonus: $77,777

2023 cap hit: $769,444

