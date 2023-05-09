Projected rookie contracts for each of 49ers’ 2023 draft picks
The 49ers went into the 2023 draft with 11 picks, but left with nine selections thanks to their trade up for Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown. Fitting nine picks into the salary cap could get a touch messy depending on when those nine selections take place, but that won’t be a problem for San Francisco.
With all of their picks coming at No. 87 or beyond, the 49ers’ 2023 rookie class will be a relatively inexpensive group. Spotrac put out its rookie contract projections for each team and it illustrates just how cheap this class will come for John Lynch and the 49ers front office.
The only player signed so far is fifth-round defensive end Robert Beal Jr., so his contract terms are set.
Let’s take a look at each pick and their projected contract:
Round 3, Pick 87: S Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State
(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)
Total value: $5,395,805
Signing bonus: $924,222
2023 cap hit: $981,056
Round 3, Pick 99: K Jake Moody, Michigan
(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
Total value: $5,304,082
Signing bonus: $857,514
2023 cap hit: $964,379
Round 3, Pick 101: TE Cameron Latu, Alabama
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Total value: $5,304,082
Signing bonus: $857,514
2023 cap hit: $964,379
Round 5, Pick 155: CB Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Total value: $4,153,508
Signing bonus: $313,508
2023 cap hit: $828,377
Round 5, Pick 173: DE Robert Beal Jr., Georgia
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Total value: $4,084,976
Signing bonus: $244,976
2023 cap hit: $811,244
Round 6, Pick 216: LB Dee Winters, TCU
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Total value: $3,973,334
Signing bonus: $133,334
2023 cap hit: $783,334
Round 7, Pick 247: TE Brayden Willis, Oklahoma
Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
Total value: $3,919,899
Signing bonus: $79,899
2023 cap hit: $769,975
Round 7, Pick 253: WR Ronnie Bell, Michigan
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Total value: $3,917,777
Signing bonus: $77,777
2023 cap hit: $769,444
Round 7, Pick 255: LB Jalen Graham, Purdue
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Total value: $3,917,777
Signing bonus: $77,777
2023 cap hit: $769,444