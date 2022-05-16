Projected role for the Cardinals’ 8 draft picks

The Arizona Cardinals selected eight players in the 2022 NFL draft last month. They will all have some varied level of role on the team as rookies.

What roles could they all have?

Let’s go over each player below.

TE Trey McBride

McBride will not be the Cardinals’ No. 1 tight end. That role belongs to Zach Ertz.

However, he should be TE2 or at least co-TE2.

While Maxx Williams recovers from his knee injury, McBride will likely play his snaps. That means he will play a decent amount on offense.

He will likely have to play on special teams, too.

OLB Cameron Thomas

Thomas could be a starting outside linebacker by the end of the year, depending on the role that Devon Kennard has.

At minimum, he should be a rotational pass rusher.

OLB Myjai Sanders

Sanders, a player the Cardinals are happy to have, will probably not be a starter but he should have a role as a pass rusher on defense this season, even as a rookie.

RB Keaontay Ingram

Ingram is not guaranteed to make the team, but he probably will be the Cardinals’ fourth running back and play special teams. There is a shot he gets the Eno Benjamin rookie season treatment, where he was inactive all season.

There is a shot he could push his way into a role on offense.

OL Lecitus Smith

The Cardinals are excited about Smith. The starting offensive line appears set. Smith should be one of the team’s backups, although he might not be active many weeks. However, injuries could push him into the starting lineup. He could be a starter in 2023.

CB Chris Matthews

Matthews will have to be a special teams ace to make the team. He is no lock to make the team.

LB Jesse Luketa

Luketa also is not a lock to make the team. However, his ability to potentially play inside or outside linebacker could find him a spot on the roster. He won’t likely have a role on defense, but he could be an ace on special teams.

OL Marquis Hayes

It will be tough for him to make the team. I would expect him to be on the practice squad.

