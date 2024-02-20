Projected market value for top Buccaneers 2024 free agents

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some decisions to make in the coming month.

The team has quite a few notable free agents, with players like Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield and Antoine Winfield Jr. being major contributors in the team’s 2023 run that saw them reach the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs. The Bucs will likely want most of their free agents back, but whether or not they are able to do so will depend on what each player wants and what they can make work going forward in 2024 and beyond.

Spotrac estimates the market value per year for the top free agents of the league, and they’ve given four evaluations for the Bucs. Check out the ballpark number for four big Tampa Bay free agents down below:

QB Baker Mayfield

PROJECTION: $27.1 million

This seems a bit low for Baker Mayfield heading into the market, but anything is possible with his unique situation. Mayfield was on three different teams in 2022, so continuing with the team he was on in 2023 would be ideal for him to achieve at least some form of continuity. This projection is close to the Seattle Seahawks’ Geno Smith’s average salary of $25 million, but Mayfield’s camp will certainly point to Daniel Jones of the New York Giants, who is making an average of $40 million a year. The answer probably lies somewhere with a three at the beginning, but the Bucs will hope it’s a little closer to Smith than Jones.

WR Mike Evans

PROJECTION: $23.8 million

Evans has taken team-friendly deals in the past, but on the other side of 30 years old, he’s no longer interested in that — and rightfully so. Evans tied the league lead for touchdowns by a wideout with 13 in 2023 and had a career year with yet another 1,000-yard season, so he’s sure to be in demand during free agency. This projection number seems about right, as Evans’ camp will likely look toward the contract that Rams wideout Cooper Kupp signed for the 2022 season that features an average salary of $26,700,000. Kupp is the same age as Evans, so he’s a good benchmark here.

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

PROJECTION: $18.4 million

Winfield Jr.’s projection would make him one of the highest-paid safeties in the market, but it’s unlikely to come to that. Winfield Jr. will likely get hit with the franchise tag, allowing the Bucs to worry about this one next year — that tag is projected to sit at $16,224,000 per Over the Cap.

LB Devin White

PROJECTION: $10.7 million

Spotrac has White making the seventh-most of any inside linebacker in the NFL per year, and he’d likely be grateful to get that. White has markedly underperformed since his 2020 Super Bowl run, and he requested an extension and then subsequently a trade in the offseason. His gamble did not pay off, and he ended up being phased out for LB K.J. Britt later in the year. While someone will pay White in the offseason, it’s unlikely to be the Bucs.

