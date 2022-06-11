Projected lottery pick Shaedon Sharpe has worked out with Hornets, others

Former Kentucky guard Shaedon Sharpe on Friday participated in an individual draft workout with the Charlotte Hornets, the team announced.

Sharpe, the No. 3 recruit in the high school class of 2022, had a brief stop in Lexington with the Wildcats after enrolling at the university in January. He never suited up for head coach John Calipari and ultimately opted to leave for the draft.

Despite not playing at Kentucky, Sharpe is widely projected to be a lottery pick on June 23. He did not participate in the draft combine last month but is an intriguing option for teams given his athleticism and ability to defend with a 7-foot wingspan.

Sharpe, who was born in Canada, averaged 21.4 points, six rebounds and three assists last year at Dream City Christian in Glendale, Arizona. He also helped Canada earn the silver medal in the 2019 FIBA U16 Americas Championship, averaging 13 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

The 19-year-old estimated that he has worked out with approximately 10 teams to this point, including the Hornets, who have picks 13 and 15. He is also reportedly scheduled to meet with the New Orleans Pelicans next week and will likely have other workouts ahead of the draft.

The potential to become a lottery pick likely persuaded Sharpe to leave Kentucky for the draft. There is still much unknown about him but teams are certainly still intrigued with his ability and potential.

