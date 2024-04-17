Projected lottery pick Ron Holland cleared for full activity after thumb surgery

G League Ignite forward Ron Holland told Jonathan Givony of ESPN on Tuesday that he will enter the 2024 NBA draft after one season with the program.

Holland averaged 19.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals on 45.5% shooting from the field in 29 games. He set the Ignite single-season record for steals (69), 30-point games (4) and 20-point games (16) while finishing second in points (565).

The 18-year-old missed the last 18 games of the season after sustaining a ruptured tendon in his right thumb. He underwent surgery on Feb. 27 and was cleared for full activity several weeks ago, likely clearing the way for his participation in pre-draft workouts.

NEWS: G League Ignite's Ron Holland, a projected lottery pick, will enter the NBA draft, he told ESPN. "Nothing has changed with me. I'm still the same competitor who has won almost everything." STORY: https://t.co/yTpX93XnYA pic.twitter.com/rKm94XZqZy — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 16, 2024

Holland, the former consensus five-star prospect, is projected to be a lottery pick in the draft, given his potential and overall skill set. He looked to be settling in with the Ignite before the injury, resulting in some strong performances.

He will have the opportunity to improve his draft positioning in team interviews and workouts over the pre-draft process. He could also be invited to compete in the G League Elite Camp or draft combine next month in Chicago, Illinois.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire