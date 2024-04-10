Projected lottery pick Rob Dillingham announces NBA draft decision on ESPN

Kentucky freshman Rob Dillingham announced Tuesday on ESPN’s “NBA Today” that he has signed a representation agreement with the Klutch Sports Group and will enter the 2024 NBA draft.

Dillingham was named the SEC Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 15.2 points, 3.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds and one steal on 44.4% shooting from 3-point range in 32 games. He registered eight 20-point games, including a season-high 35 points on Feb. 3.

He was also named to the All-SEC second team.

Dillingham ranked second in the conference in assist percentage (29.7), seventh in field-goal percentage (47.5) and ninth in assists and 3-point percentage. He hit at least three 3-pointers in 11 games.

Dillingham is considered one of the top guards in the draft and a potential top-five pick. He flourished playing with or without the ball and was exciting to watch in transition, with his lightning-quick speed and ability to change directions seemingly at the drop of a dime.

The 19-year-old can get into the paint and finish or pull up from the mid-range and hit shots. He emerged as a key player for the Wildcats off the bench and projects to be highly coveted among teams at the top of the draft board.

The 2024 NBA draft will occur June 26-27 in New York City.

