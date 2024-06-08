Projected lottery pick Rob Dillingham is close to returning from an ankle injury

Former Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham is reportedly close to returning from an ankle injury that has sidelined him for much of the predraft process, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Dillingham wasn’t able to participate in on-court testing last month at the draft combine because of the injury and hasn’t had any team workouts to this point. He was only able to complete the anthropometric measurements at the combine, checking in at 6 feet, 1 inch barefoot.

The 19-year-old should be cleared to resume workouts by the middle of the month. He will likely only have the opportunity to meet with 4-5 teams ahead of the draft on June 26-27.

Dillingham was named the SEC Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 15.2 points, 3.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds and one steal on 44.4% shooting from 3-point range as a freshman. He ranked ninth in the conference in assists and 3-point percentage.

He is considered one of the top guards in the draft and a potential top-10 pick. He flourished playing with or without the ball and was exciting to watch in transition, with his lightning-quick speed and ability to change directions seemingly at the drop of a dime.

Dillingham can get into the paint or pull up from the mid-range and hit shots. He emerged as a key player for the Wildcats off the bench and projects to be highly coveted among teams in the top half of the draft.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire