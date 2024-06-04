Projected lottery pick Reed Sheppard names the underrated part of his game

Reed Sheppard emerged as an elite shooter and defender at Kentucky, but the SEC Freshman of the Year wants to showcase his overall ability at the next level.

Sheppard was also named to the All-SEC second team after averaging 12.5 points, 4.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals on 52.1% shooting from 3-point range. He had seven 20-point games, including a season-high 32 points and the game-winning shot on Feb. 27.

The 6-foot-3 guard led the country in 3-point percentage and finished 10th in total steals (82). He was the only player in the country to record at least 145 assists, 80 steals and 75 3-pointers, and just the second in program history with 80 or more steals in a season.

After becoming known as a sharpshooter, Reed believes there are other elements of his game that he brings to the NBA. Reed, speaking on “Podcast P with Paul George” presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, named his underrated qualities.

I think the overall basketball, playmaking and getting my teammates involved. Sometimes that stuff doesn’t show up on a stat sheet or isn’t what’s going to be on the Instagram videos and all of that stuff. That’s not what the highlights are about; all of the highlights are about scoring or a block or a steal and going and dunking it. It’s not a lot about making the right play or the right pass. I think just playing basketball the right way and always making the right play, whether that’s one more drive and kick or whatever it is and always making the right play for the team.

Sheppard, who will turn 20 this month, was one of the top performers last month at the draft combine in Chicago, Illinois. He finished eighth in the standing vertical jump (32 1/2 inches) and was tied for the highest max vertical jump (42 inches) among all participants.

He is projected to be a top-five pick and is even in the conversation by some to be the first player selected on June 26. He brings versatility to the next level as a combo guard and has the potential to develop into one of the top shooters in the league.

Sheppard has had a monumental rise up draft boards throughout the season and is now expected to be a high pick. He is enjoying the process and eager to begin the next chapter of his career.

“Coming into the season, if you would have told me that, I probably would have laughed at you,” Sheppard said. “That wasn’t what I had in my head at all. I was just wanting to go out and have fun and play. The season was great, so being in this position is crazy and a lot of fun. I’m super, super happy and the whole process has been unbelievable for me and my whole family.”

