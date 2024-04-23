Projected lottery pick Cody Williams declares for 2024 NBA draft

Colorado freshman Cody Williams told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on Monday that he will forgo his remaining college eligibility and declare for the 2024 NBA draft.

Williams was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team after averaging 11.9 points, three rebounds and 1.6 assists on 41.5% shooting from 3-point range in 24 games. He was second on the team in shooting percentage and blocks (16) while ranking third in scoring.

The 6-foot-8 forward entered the season in the conversation to be the No. 1 pick this year but missed time with various injuries. He showcased himself at a high level over the first half of the season and had flashes of what made him a top prospect.

Colorado Buffaloes freshman G Cody Williams – an expected lottery pick — is entering the 2024 NBA Draft, he tells ESPN. Williams – No. 10 in ESPN’s list of Top 100 prospects – is one of draft’s best defenders, using a 6-foot-8 frame and 7-1 wingspan to his distinct advantage. pic.twitter.com/5hnlEw0eTf — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 22, 2024

Williams, the younger brother of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams, is projected to be a lottery pick with his size and reported 7-foot, 1-inch wingspan. On offense, he can easily get into the paint and throw down some emphatic dunks.

The 19-year-old projects to fit in well with any team drafting early in the first round. He has all of the necessary tools that should make for a smooth transition to the next level, though will need to show teams he is healthy during the pre-draft process.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire