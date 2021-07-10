Projected lineups Italy v. England; team news, analysis

The all-important Italy – England starting lineups and team news is causing so much debate, as the Azzurri and Three Lions prepare for the EURO 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday.

Both Roberto Mancini and Gareth Southgate have some big decisions to make and so far during this tournament they’ve got pretty much ever single call correct, hence why their teams are in the final.

Will England switch their formation? Who will start in attack for the Three Lions? And for Italy, will they continue with their high-energy approach? Will the Azzurri opt to make changes in midfield and attack or carry on unleashing Pessina, Locatelli, Berardi and Co. off the bench?

Below is the latest Italy – England team news, plus our projected starting lineups for both teams.

Italy projected starting lineup (4-3-3), team news, analysis

—– Donnarumma —–

— Di Lorenzo — Bonucci — Chiellini — Palmieri —-

—- Barella —- Jorginho —- Verratti —-

—- Chiesa —- Immobile —- Insigne —-

The Italy team news is very straightforward. Leonardo Spinazzola, their breakout star of the tournament, is out after tearing his Achilles so Emerson Palmieri is expected to start in his place once again. Aside from that, things are very settled. Mancini does have options up top with Bernardeschi, Berardi, Belotti and others bringing plenty of energy off the bench, but it’s unlikely he will switch up the back four, the midfield three or the attacking three who have all all gelled as a unit.

England projected starting lineup (4-2-3-1), team news, analysis

—– Pickford —–

— Walker — Stones — Maguire — Shaw —

—- Phillips —- Rice —-

—- Saka —- Mount —- Sterling —-

—– Kane —–

For England, they have no big injury issues (Phil Foden is carrying a small knock) and the main storyline throughout this tournament has been how solid their defensive unit has been. Southgate has also switched between a 4-2-3-1 and 3-4-3, but it’s likely he will stay with a flat back four given how well that has worked as the Three Lions have conceded just one goal and that was a beauty of a free kick from Denmark in the semifinal. There is a question about whether the experience of Jordan Henderson from the start would be beneficial, but Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips have had great tournaments, so it’s unlikely they will be dropped.

In attack, Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount seem like certain starters, while Bukayo Saka continues to impress and surely he will start. That leaves Southgate having the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Foden and Jack Grealish to bring off the bench, if needed. Not bad choices to have…

