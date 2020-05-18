Projected lineup for Wednesday night's race at Darlington Raceway
Based on the unofficial finishing results from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway, we have projected the starting lineup for Wednesday night’s Toyota 500 at the 1.366-mile South Carolina oval.
The starting lineup for the next Cup Series event on May 20 will use the finishing order from May 17 as the basis for the lineup with one inversion:
Starting positions 1-20: The top 20 finishers from the May 17 event will be inverted for the start of the May 20 race
Starting positions 21-40: The bottom 20 finishers from the May 17 event will start from their finishing positions for the start of the May 20 race; any new entries will be placed at the tail of the field
Ryan Preece will start on the pole in the No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet, flanked on the front row by Ty Dillon in the No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet.
After collecting his first win of the 2020 season and the 50th of his NASCAR Cup Series career on Sunday, Kevin Harvick will start Wednesday night’s race from 20th.
This lineup is not official and will be updated once it is set.
Starting spot
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
2
Ty Dillon
13
Germain Racing
3
22
Team Penske
4
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
5
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
6
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
7
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
8
2
Team Penske
9
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
10
3
Richard Childress Racing
11
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
12
John Hunter Nemechek
38
Front Row Motorsports
13
Erik Jones
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
14
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
15
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
16
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
17
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
18
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
19
Alex Bowman
88
Hendrick Motorsports
20
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
21
Bubba Wallace
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
22
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
23
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
24
Christopher Bell
95
Leavine Family Racing
25
Daniel Suarez
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
26
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
27
Brennan Poole
15
Premium Motorsports
28
JJ Yeley
27
Rick Ware Racing
29
77
Spire Motorsports
30
Joey Gase
51
Petty Ware Racing
31
Corey LaJoie
32
Go Fas Racing
32
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
33
Timmy Hill
66
MBM Motorsports
34
Josh Bilicki
7
Tommy Baldwin Racing
35
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
36
Quin Houff
00
Starcom Racing
37
Garrett Smithley
53
Rick Ware Racing
38
48
Hendrick Motorsports
39
BJ McLeod
78
BJ McLeod Motorsports
40
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing