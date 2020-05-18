Projected lineup for Wednesday night's race at Darlington Raceway

Based on the unofficial finishing results from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway, we have projected the starting lineup for Wednesday night’s Toyota 500 at the 1.366-mile South Carolina oval.

The starting lineup for the next Cup Series event on May 20 will use the finishing order from May 17 as the basis for the lineup with one inversion:

Starting positions 1-20: The top 20 finishers from the May 17 event will be inverted for the start of the May 20 race

Starting positions 21-40: The bottom 20 finishers from the May 17 event will start from their finishing positions for the start of the May 20 race; any new entries will be placed at the tail of the field

Ryan Preece will start on the pole in the No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet, flanked on the front row by Ty Dillon in the No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet.

After collecting his first win of the 2020 season and the 50th of his NASCAR Cup Series career on Sunday, Kevin Harvick will start Wednesday night’s race from 20th.

This lineup is not official and will be updated once it is set.