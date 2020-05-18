Projected lineup for Wednesday night's race at Darlington Raceway

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
Based on the unofficial finishing results from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway, we have projected the starting lineup for Wednesday night’s Toyota 500 at the 1.366-mile South Carolina oval.

The starting lineup for the next Cup Series event on May 20 will use the finishing order from May 17 as the basis for the lineup with one inversion:

  • Starting positions 1-20: The top 20 finishers from the May 17 event will be inverted for the start of the May 20 race

  • Starting positions 21-40: The bottom 20 finishers from the May 17 event will start from their finishing positions for the start of the May 20 race; any new entries will be placed at the tail of the field

Ryan Preece will start on the pole in the No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet, flanked on the front row by Ty Dillon in the No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet.

After collecting his first win of the 2020 season and the 50th of his NASCAR Cup Series career on Sunday, Kevin Harvick will start Wednesday night’s race from 20th.

This lineup is not official and will be updated once it is set.

Starting spot

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

2

Ty Dillon

13

Germain Racing

3

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

4

Clint Bowyer

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

5

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

6

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

7

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

8

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

9

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

10

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

11

Matt Kenseth

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

12

John Hunter Nemechek

38

Front Row Motorsports

13

Erik Jones

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

14

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

15

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

16

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

17

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

18

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

19

Alex Bowman

88

Hendrick Motorsports

20

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

21

Bubba Wallace

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

22

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

23

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

24

Christopher Bell

95

Leavine Family Racing

25

Daniel Suarez

96

Gaunt Brothers Racing

26

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

27

Brennan Poole

15

Premium Motorsports

28

JJ Yeley

27

Rick Ware Racing

29

Reed Sorenson

77

Spire Motorsports

30

Joey Gase

51

Petty Ware Racing

31

Corey LaJoie

32

Go Fas Racing

32

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

33

Timmy Hill

66

MBM Motorsports

34

Josh Bilicki

7

Tommy Baldwin Racing

35

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

36

Quin Houff

00

Starcom Racing

37

Garrett Smithley

53

Rick Ware Racing

38

Jimmie Johnson

48

Hendrick Motorsports

39

BJ McLeod

78

BJ McLeod Motorsports

40

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

 

