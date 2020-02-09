Official lineup for Bluegreen Vacations Duel races at Daytona
Sunday’s Daytona 500 single-car qualifying set only the front row for the “Great American Race” — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will lead the field when the green flag drops Feb. 16 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), with Alex Bowman on the outside.
The qualifying speeds, though, set the lineups for Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacations Duel races at Daytona (7 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the twin 60-lap races that determine the full starting lineup and running order for the 62nd running of the Daytona 500.
Duel 1 is typically comprised from the odd-numbered drivers on the Daytona 500 qualifying speed chart — first, third, fifth, etc. Duel 2 is then the even-finishing drivers. NASCAR officials, though, ensure there are an even number of Open, non-Charter teams in each duel race.
The results of those two Duel races on Thursday will determine both the final two cars that qualify for the Daytona 500, and where there 40 cars in the field line up on the grid. The winner of Duel 1 will start the Daytona 500 in third place, second place starts fifth, and so on through the inside row. The winner of Duel 2 will start the Daytona 500 in fourth place, second place starts sixth and so on through the outside row.
There are 36 Charter teams whose spots in the Daytona 500 are guaranteed, leaving four remaining positions for Open, non-Charter teams. Justin Haley and Brendan Gaughan claimed two of those spots Sunday, locking themselves into the Daytona 500 field by virtue of being the fastest two Open cars during qualifying.
Below is the official starting lineup for each Duel race.
* denotes Open, non-Charter team
OFFICIAL DUEL 1 LINEUP
STARTING POSITION
DRIVER
TEAM
1.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
2.
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
3.
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
4.
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
5.
Christopher Bell
Leavine Family Racing
6.
Joey Logano
Team Penske
7.
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
8.
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
9.
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
10.
Chris Buescher
Roush Fenway Racing
11.
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
12.
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
13.
John Hunter Nemechek
Front Row Motorsports
14.
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
15.
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
16.
Justin Haley*
Kaulig Racing*
17.
Bubba Wallace
Richard Petty Motorsports
18.
Reed Sorenson*
Premium Motorsports*
19.
Daniel Suarez*
Gaunt Brothers Racing*
20.
Quin Houff
StarCom Racing
21.
Chad Finchum*
MBM Motorsports*
22.
Joey Gase
Petty Ware Racing
OFFICIAL DUEL 2 LINEUP
STARTING POSITION
DRIVER
TEAM
1.
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
2.
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
3.
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
4.
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
5.
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
6.
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
7.
Cole Custer
Stewart-Haas Racing
8.
Matt DiBenedetto
Wood Brothers Racing
9.
Tyler Reddick
Richard Childress Racing
10.
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
11.
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
12.
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
13.
David Ragan
Rick Ware Racing
14.
Ross Chastain
Spire Motorsports
15.
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
16.
Brendan Gaughan*
Beard Motorsports*
17.
Timmy Hill*
MBM Motorsports*
18.
Corey LaJoie
GO FAS Racing
19.
J.J. Yeley*
Rick Ware Racing*
20.
Brennan Poole
Premium Motorsports
21.
BJ McLeod
Rick Ware Racing