Official lineup for Bluegreen Vacations Duel races at Daytona

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
1 / 2

Official lineup for Bluegreen Vacations Duel races at Daytona

Sunday’s Daytona 500 single-car qualifying set only the front row for the “Great American Race” — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will lead the field when the green flag drops Feb. 16 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), with Alex Bowman on the outside.

The qualifying speeds, though, set the lineups for Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacations Duel races at Daytona (7 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the twin 60-lap races that determine the full starting lineup and running order for the 62nd running of the Daytona 500.

PHOTOS: Best of the weekend

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Duel 1 is typically comprised from the odd-numbered drivers on the Daytona 500 qualifying speed chart — first, third, fifth, etc. Duel 2 is then the even-finishing drivers. NASCAR officials, though, ensure there are an even number of Open, non-Charter teams in each duel race.

The results of those two Duel races on Thursday will determine both the final two cars that qualify for the Daytona 500, and where there 40 cars in the field line up on the grid. The winner of Duel 1 will start the Daytona 500 in third place, second place starts fifth, and so on through the inside row. The winner of Duel 2 will start the Daytona 500 in fourth place, second place starts sixth and so on through the outside row.

There are 36 Charter teams whose spots in the Daytona 500 are guaranteed, leaving four remaining positions for Open, non-Charter teams. Justin Haley and Brendan Gaughan claimed two of those spots Sunday, locking themselves into the Daytona 500 field by virtue of being the fastest two Open cars during qualifying.

WATCH: Keselowski hits fence post

Below is the official starting lineup for each Duel race.

* denotes Open, non-Charter team

OFFICIAL DUEL 1 LINEUP

STARTING POSITION

DRIVER

TEAM

1.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

2.

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

3.

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

4.

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

5.

Christopher Bell

Leavine Family Racing

6.

Joey Logano

Team Penske

7.

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

8.

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

9.

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

10.

Chris Buescher

Roush Fenway Racing

11.

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

12.

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

13.

John Hunter Nemechek

Front Row Motorsports

14.

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

15.

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

16.

Justin Haley*

Kaulig Racing*

17.

Bubba Wallace

Richard Petty Motorsports

18.

Reed Sorenson*

Premium Motorsports*

19.

Daniel Suarez*

Gaunt Brothers Racing*

20.

Quin Houff

StarCom Racing

21.

Chad Finchum*

MBM Motorsports*

22.

Joey Gase

Petty Ware Racing

OFFICIAL DUEL 2 LINEUP

STARTING POSITION

DRIVER

TEAM

1.

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

2.

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

3.

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

4.

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

5.

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

6.

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

7.

Cole Custer

Stewart-Haas Racing

8.

Matt DiBenedetto

Wood Brothers Racing

9.

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

10.

Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

11.

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

12.

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

13.

David Ragan

Rick Ware Racing

14.

Ross Chastain

Spire Motorsports

15.

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

16.

Brendan Gaughan*

Beard Motorsports*

17.

Timmy Hill*

MBM Motorsports*

18.

Corey LaJoie

GO FAS Racing

19.

J.J. Yeley*

Rick Ware Racing*

20.

Brennan Poole

Premium Motorsports

21.

BJ McLeod

Rick Ware Racing

What to Read Next