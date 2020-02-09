Official lineup for Bluegreen Vacations Duel races at Daytona

Sunday’s Daytona 500 single-car qualifying set only the front row for the “Great American Race” — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will lead the field when the green flag drops Feb. 16 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), with Alex Bowman on the outside.



The qualifying speeds, though, set the lineups for Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacations Duel races at Daytona (7 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the twin 60-lap races that determine the full starting lineup and running order for the 62nd running of the Daytona 500.

Duel 1 is typically comprised from the odd-numbered drivers on the Daytona 500 qualifying speed chart — first, third, fifth, etc. Duel 2 is then the even-finishing drivers. NASCAR officials, though, ensure there are an even number of Open, non-Charter teams in each duel race.



The results of those two Duel races on Thursday will determine both the final two cars that qualify for the Daytona 500, and where there 40 cars in the field line up on the grid. The winner of Duel 1 will start the Daytona 500 in third place, second place starts fifth, and so on through the inside row. The winner of Duel 2 will start the Daytona 500 in fourth place, second place starts sixth and so on through the outside row.

There are 36 Charter teams whose spots in the Daytona 500 are guaranteed, leaving four remaining positions for Open, non-Charter teams. Justin Haley and Brendan Gaughan claimed two of those spots Sunday, locking themselves into the Daytona 500 field by virtue of being the fastest two Open cars during qualifying.

Below is the official starting lineup for each Duel race.

* denotes Open, non-Charter team

OFFICIAL DUEL 1 LINEUP

STARTING POSITION

DRIVER TEAM 1. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 2. Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 3. Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 4. Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing 5. Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing 6. Joey Logano Team Penske 7. Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing 8. Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing 9. Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing 10. Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing 11. Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 12. Brad Keselowski Team Penske 13. John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports 14. Ryan Blaney Team Penske 15. Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 16. Justin Haley* Kaulig Racing* 17. Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports 18. Reed Sorenson* Premium Motorsports* 19. Daniel Suarez* Gaunt Brothers Racing* 20. Quin Houff StarCom Racing 21. Chad Finchum* MBM Motorsports* 22. Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing

OFFICIAL DUEL 2 LINEUP