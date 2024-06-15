Projected first-rounder Zach Edey declines green room invite for draft party at Purdue

Player of the Year Zach Edey reportedly turned down an invitation to the 2024 NBA draft to watch the festivities at Purdue, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Edey was among 21 prospects invited to the green room on June 26-27 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. He has opted to instead spend the evening surrounded by his former teammates, coaches and family in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Teams with first-round picks each year vote on the players they believe will be drafted early, typically the top 20-25 prospects. Last year, 25 prospects were invited to the green room and only one wasn’t selected in the first round (Rayan Rupert, 43rd overall pick).

Edey led the Boilermakers to the national title game after averaging 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and two assists on 62.3% shooting from the field. He became the first player in over 50 years to be named Player of the Year unanimously in consecutive seasons.

The 7-footer leaves Purdue as the all-time career leader in points (2,516), rebounds (1,321), field goals (925) and field-goal percentage (62.1). He became the sixth player in history and the first since 1990 to finish with at least 2,516 points and 1,321 rebounds in a career.

Edey is projected to be a first-round pick, given his ability to dominate in the paint and protect the rim. He is one of the most accomplished college players in history and affected winning at a high level.

