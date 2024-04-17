Projected first-round pick Tyler Smith declares for 2024 NBA draft

G League Ignite forward Tyler Smith told Jonathan Givony of ESPN on Wednesday that he is declaring for the 2024 NBA draft after one year with the program.

Smith averaged 13.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and one block on 47.4% shooting from the field in 43 games with the Ignite. He produced seven 20-point games, including a season-high 29 points and four rebounds against the Indiana Mad Ants on Feb. 13.

The 6-foot-11 standout was selected to compete in the Rising Stars game in February as one of the top players in the G League. He also participated in the G League Next Up Game at All-Star Weekend.

NEWS: G League Ignite's Tyler Smith, a projected top-20 pick, will enter the 2024 NBA draft, he told ESPN. STORY: https://t.co/KgxzMUc6oc pic.twitter.com/9d2uFP41tz — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 17, 2024

Smith, a former consensus five-star prospect, joined the Ignite in June 2023 after two seasons at Overtime Elite. He was named to the All-OTE second team last season after averaging 15.7 points, eight rebounds and 1.3 blocks on 47.5% shooting from the field with Cold Hearts.

The 19-year-old is projected to be a first-round pick after developing into a versatile player who can run the floor and provide floor spacing at the next level, converting 36% from 3-point range on 3.7 attempts this past season. He can also work in the post, with his touch and footwork.

Smith will have the opportunity to improve his draft positioning in team interviews and workouts over the pre-draft process. He could also be invited to compete in the G League Elite Camp or draft combine next month in Chicago, Illinois.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire