Projected first-round pick Tyler Smith: ‘I’m a player that can play in any system’

On a team with several projected NBA draft picks, Tyler Smith is showcasing himself at a high level this season and is emerging as one of the top prospects with the G League Ignite.

Smith, a former consensus five-star prospect, signed with Overtime Elite for the 2022-23 season. He was named to the All-OTE second team after averaging 15.7 points, eight rebounds and 1.3 blocks on 47.5% shooting from the field with Cold Hearts.

He joined the Ignite on June 30.

Playing alongside the likes of Ron Holland, Matas Buzelis, Izan Almansa and London Johnson, Smith is climbing draft boards and is in the mix to become a first-round pick on June 27 after a strong campaign this season with the Ignite.

Smith is averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 38.7% shooting from 3-point range off the bench in 19 games with the Ignite. He has registered three 20-point performances, including a season-high 22 points on Dec. 8 in a loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

The 6-foot-11 forward has developed into a versatile player who can run the floor and provide floor spacing at the next level. He is still adjusting to the physicality in the G League and is working to improve defensively and guard smaller players.

Smith will have the opportunity to continue to improve his draft stock over the remainder of the season with the Ignite. He is projected to be a mid-to-late first-rounder this year and could jump even higher with a strong pre-draft process.

Rookie Wire caught up with Smith at the G League Winter Showcase to discuss playing with the Ignite, the 2024 NBA draft, defending at a high level and more.

What are you trying to showcase each night with the Ignite?

TS: I just really want to show my size and versatility that I can post up and shoot the 3 ball. Whatever the team needs is what I’m going to do, but sometimes shots are not falling, or the ball is just not coming to me that day, so that’s really what it is.

What has been the biggest adjustment for you playing in the G League?

TS: I wouldn’t say the pace of the game, but dudes are bumping you first here, and then you have to stay in front of them, so that is really it. The physicality has been good. The dudes at OTE are the same size as this. Playing against the (Thompson) twins for two years, they’re pretty big dudes, so I’ve been pretty used to it by now.

What enticed you to sign with the Ignite this season?

TS: I’ve been wanting to do this since ninth grade. I wasn’t going to go to college even if I could; I was going to go to Ignite. (I wanted to) showcase my talent against people who are going up and down in the league, showing myself and others that I can be a high draft pick this year.

You are one of several draft prospects on this Ignite roster. How has it been playing with them?

TS: We’re all teammates and do different things on the court, so it doesn’t harm nobody. One day, I might have a good night, or (someone else) might have a good night. We just play together. We’re all trying to get to our dreams no matter what happens.

What do you want to show teams and scouts with the Ignite?

TS: I feel like I’m a player that can play in any system: Set picks, pops, spaces the floor and be a big man sometimes. (I want to) show I can be an all-around player.

What area of your game has improved the most since joining the Ignite?

TS: Defense, because that is a big target on me and still is. I feel like people are seeing it more that I’m staying in front of my man. That is one of the big things, I think, holding me back from being a higher pick right now. I feel like (I’m showing) I can stay in front of my man.

How much work have you done to improve your defense?

TS: We’re doing defensive drills almost every day: old-school medicine balls, slides to get our feet quicker to be able to stay in front of guards. I feel like the more players you can switch on, the higher number of positions you can play. That’s really what it is: Being able to play multiple positions so I can guard.

How much pressure do you feel this season as a projected first-round pick?

TS: There is really no pressure because I wasn’t on any boards at first this summer. I’m only moving back up to where I used to be. It’s not really nothing to me. I just want to keep playing basketball and keep on moving up the charts.

