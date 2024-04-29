Projected first-round pick Tristan da Silva declared for 2024 NBA draft

Colorado senior Tristan da Silva told Jonathan Givony of ESPN that he declared for the 2024 NBA draft ahead of the early entry deadline, forgoing his remaining college eligibility.

Da Silva was named to the All-Pac-12 second team after averaging a career-high 16 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals on 39.5% shooting from 3-point range. He registered nine 20-point games, including a season-high 27 points and 11 rebounds on March 3.

The 6-foot-9 forward helped the Buffaloes advance to the round of 32 as a play-in team. He averaged 18 points, four rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals on 56.3% shooting from beyond the arc (9-of-16) in three games in the NCAA Tournament.

NEWS: Colorado's Tristan Da Silva, a projected top-20 pick, told ESPN he submitted paperwork to become eligible for the 2024 NBA draft and is forgoing his remaining college eligibility. pic.twitter.com/9TqSXu290I — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 29, 2024

Da Silva, who was born in Germany, is projected to be a first-round pick, given his shotmaking, ability to drive and finish and move the ball. He is a good cutter and constantly moves on offense to find open space and has shown some promise as a defender.

Prospects with remaining college eligibility had until Saturday at 11:59 p.m. EDT to declare for the NBA draft. He joins teammates KJ Simpson and Cody Williams in declaring for the draft after consecutive appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

Da Silva will have the opportunity to improve his draft positioning in team interviews and workouts over the pre-draft process. He could also be invited to compete in the G League Elite Camp or draft combine next month in Chicago, Illinois.

The 2024 NBA draft will take place June 26-27 in New York City.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire