Projected first-round pick Tristan da Silva reveals on-court strengths ahead of draft

After testing the NBA draft last year, Tristan da Silva feels better prepared for the process this year after maturing and having a strong senior campaign at Colorado.

Da Silva, who was born in Germany, was named to the All-Pac-12 second team, averaging a career-high 16 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals on 39.5% shooting from 3-point range. He had nine 20-point games, including a season-high 27 points and 11 rebounds on March 3.

The 6-foot-9 forward helped the Buffaloes advance to the round of 32 as a play-in team. He averaged 18 points, four rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals on 56.3% shooting from beyond the arc (9-of-16) in three games in the NCAA Tournament.

He described what he brings to the next level.

(I have a) smooth game. (I’m a) high-IQ player, just making the right reads and a good shooter for his size, for sure. That’s one of my strengths that has gotten me to this point, being able to stretch the floor and knock shots down from deep and then versatility. Being my size to be able to play multiple positions, guard the ball, shoot; it’s kind of rare.

Da Silva opted to withdraw from the draft last year to return for one more season in college. He is now considered a first-round pick, given his shotmaking and versatility. He is also a good cutter and constantly moves on offense to find open space.

The 23-year-old is projected to be drafted in the 16-22 range on June 26. He has had one known workout with the Portland Trail Blazers and is enjoying the process and working to showcase himself at a high level.

“I’m just taking it all in,” da Silva said. “I’m grateful for the experiences I’ve had last year and this year. I’m still learning. It’s not like I learned all of it last year and then came back and was a complete player. I’m still going through this process, learning a lot and taking it day by day.”

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire