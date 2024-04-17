Projected first-round pick Johnny Furphy announces decision to test 2024 NBA draft

Kansas freshman Johnny Furphy announced on social media that he will declare for the 2024 NBA draft while maintaining his remaining college eligibility.

Furphy, who was born in Australia, was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team after averaging nine points, 4.9 rebounds and one assist on 46.6% shooting from the field. He scored in double figures 14 times, including a season-high 23 points and 11 rebounds on Jan. 22.

The 6-foot-9 guard played a larger role for the Jayhawks over the second half of the season, starting in 18 out of the last 19 games. He averaged 11.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals on 34.9% shooting from 3-point range over that span.

Furphy is considered a potential first-round pick, given his ability to score, run the floor, finish at the rim and cut on offense. He figures to be among the prospects invited to participate in the draft combine May 12-19 in Chicago, Illinois.

He has until May 29 to withdraw from the draft and return to school.

After testing the pre-draft process, Furphy will participate in Australia’s training camp ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games. He was among the 22 players named to their 22-man preliminary roster, joining the likes of Josh Giddey, Joe Ingles and Patty Mills among others.

