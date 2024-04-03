Projected first-round pick Devin Carter declares for 2024 NBA draft

Projected first-round pick Devin Carter on Wednesday told Jonathan Givony of ESPN that he will forgo his remaining college eligibility and declare for the 2024 NBA draft.

Carter was named the Big East Player of the Year after averaging 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals on 47.3% shooting from the field in 33 games. He led the conference in scoring and finished 10th in the country in defensive rebounds (253).

The 6-foot-3 guard began his college career at South Carolina, averaging nine points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists as a freshman. He transferred to Providence and saw steady growth in his game after playing two seasons with the Friars.

Carter, the son of former 13-year NBA veteran Anthony Carter, began the year viewed as a potential second-round pick. However, he eventually established himself as a mid-to-late first-round pick after a sensational year, given his ability as a defender.

The recently turned 22-year-old was considered one of the top defenders in the country. He was named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watchlist in February, ranking 10th in the country in defensive win shares (2.7) and 14th in defensive box plus-minus (plus-4.9).

Carter saw his offensive game expand this past season after improving his 3-point percentage from 29.9% to 37.7% on 6.8 attempts per game. He hit several big shots throughout the year and used his size to get into the paint and finish.

The 2024 NBA draft will occur June 26-27 in New York City.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire