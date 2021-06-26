Cup Series starting lineup for second Pocono race
Chris Buescher will start on the pole Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 at Pocono Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
The top-20 finishing drivers from Saturday’s Pocono Organics CBD 325 were inverted in order to determine Sunday’s lineup. Buescher finished 20th in Saturday’s race at the 2.5-mile track, which determined his front-row starting position, while race winner Alex Bowman will start 20th.
RELATED: Saturday’s race results
See the full starting lineup below.
Start pos.
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
2
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
3
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
4
Christopher Bell
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
5
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
6
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
7
Bubba Wallace
23
23XI Racing
8
Daniel Suarez
99
Trackhouse Racing
9
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
10
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
11
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
12
Kyle Larson
5
Hendrick Motorsports
13
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
14
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
15
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
16
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
17
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
18
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
19
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
20
Alex Bowman
48
Hendrick Motorsports
21
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
22
Erik Jones
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
23
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
24
Chase Briscoe
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
25
Cody Ware
51
Petty Ware Racing
26
Anthony Alfredo
38
Front Row Motorsports
27
Justin Haley
77
Spire Motorsports
28
James Davison
15
Rick Ware Racing
29
Garrett Smithley
53
Rick Ware Racing
30
BJ McLeod
78
Live Fast Motorsports
31
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
32
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
33
Ross Chastain
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
34
Josh Bilicki
52
Rick Ware Racing
35
Timmy Hill
66
Motorsports Business Management
36
Corey LaJoie
7
Spire Motorsports
37
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
38
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing