Cup Series starting lineup for second Pocono race

Staff Report
·2 min read
Chris Buescher will start on the pole Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 at Pocono Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The top-20 finishing drivers from Saturday’s Pocono Organics CBD 325 were inverted in order to determine Sunday’s lineup. Buescher finished 20th in Saturday’s race at the 2.5-mile track, which determined his front-row starting position, while race winner Alex Bowman will start 20th.

See the full starting lineup below.

Start pos.

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

2

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

3

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

4

Christopher Bell

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

5

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

6

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

7

Bubba Wallace

23

23XI Racing

8

Daniel Suarez

99

Trackhouse Racing

9

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

10

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

11

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

12

Kyle Larson

5

Hendrick Motorsports

13

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

14

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

15

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

16

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

17

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

18

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

19

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

20

Alex Bowman

48

Hendrick Motorsports

21

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

22

Erik Jones

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

23

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

24

Chase Briscoe

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

25

Cody Ware

51

Petty Ware Racing

26

Anthony Alfredo

38

Front Row Motorsports

27

Justin Haley

77

Spire Motorsports

28

James Davison

15

Rick Ware Racing

29

Garrett Smithley

53

Rick Ware Racing

30

BJ McLeod

78

Live Fast Motorsports

31

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

32

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

33

Ross Chastain

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

34

Josh Bilicki

52

Rick Ware Racing

35

Timmy Hill

66

Motorsports Business Management

36

Corey LaJoie

7

Spire Motorsports

37

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

38

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

