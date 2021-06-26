Cup Series starting lineup for second Pocono race

Chris Buescher will start on the pole Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 at Pocono Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The top-20 finishing drivers from Saturday’s Pocono Organics CBD 325 were inverted in order to determine Sunday’s lineup. Buescher finished 20th in Saturday’s race at the 2.5-mile track, which determined his front-row starting position, while race winner Alex Bowman will start 20th.

See the full starting lineup below.