Projected contracts for the top 4 Saints extension candidates

What are the next dominoes to fall on the Saints offseason? Some moves are obvious, like a restructure for superstar wide receiver Michael Thomas (especially if his sidekick Emmanuel Sanders gets traded). Others take a little more work to figure out, but the clock is ticking in New Orleans. With more than $46 million to chip away before the Saints can comply with the expected salary cap, more pieces will start moving very soon.

Much of the heavy lifting can be accomplished through contract extensions with players whose 2021 cap hits rank highest on the team. Now, whether that’s the right move (as opposed to trading or releasing them) is up for debate. So here are four candidates to consider as we approach the mid-March deadline:

Terron Armstead

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) lines up for a play in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

2021 salary cap hit: $16,225,000 Projected market value, via Spotrac.com: four years, $95.8 million. That feels like an overpay, but it's based off the deal David Bakhtiari signed with the Green Bay Packers when he was Armstead's age. Maybe Armstead agrees to a slightly more team-friendly contract, but he's been paid top dollar in the past and remains one of the game's top left tackles, and should be paid like it. He was arguably the best left tackle in the entire NFL last year, even if that wasn't reflected in All-Pro voting. Like some of the other players on this list, signing Armstead to a long-term extension presents an opportunity to restructure his current deal and lower his 2021 cap hit. Right now, the $16.225 million committed to him is the second-highest figure on the team (behind Michael Thomas at $18.8 million). Most of that is tied up in his $10.15 million base salary, which can be reduced and converted into a signing bonus. Finding a way to thread the needle in paying Armstead his worth while helping New Orleans' salary cap situation should be the next big domino to fall.

Ryan Ramczyk

Dec 25, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

2021 salary cap hit: $11,064,000 Projected market value, via Spotrac.com: four years, $62.7 million. This feels optimistic. Ramczyk is just as great a player as Armstead, but historically right tackles aren't valued as highly as left tackles, owing back to football's early days when the better pass rushers would line up on the quarterback's blind side (often against left tackles). That trend has changed a bit in recent years as defenses take a more proactive approach and move their best rushers around, but not by much -- only four right tackles are earning more than $14 million per year, and one of them (Taylor Moton) is on the franchise tag. Another one (Lane Johnson) was paid so highly because a move to left tackle was envisioned. So the expectation is Ramczyk won't cost as much as Armstead has some legs. Then again, could he move to Armstead's spot? As a standout left tackle in college, Ramczyk was expected to stay there in the NFL, and played his first couple of games at left tackle in relief of Armstead with the Saints. But he moved to the right side and hasn't gone back. If the Saints think Armstead could be a declining player, either due to age or mounting injuries, it's possible they trade him, put Ramczyk in his place, and draft or sign a new right tackle. Either way, retaining Ramczyk at $15.6 million per year is a bargain.

Marshon Lattimore

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) celebrates with strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) after an interception against the Chicago Bears in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

2021 salary cap hit: $10,224,000 Projected market value, via Spotrac.com: six years, $100.2 million. That's a lot. That's an awful lot. That's quite a lot to pay a cornerback who's admitted to not giving his best effort day in and day out, who got torched by someone named Allen Lazard in a prime time game last year. Even if he's a three-time Pro Bowler before his 25th birthday. But it's tough to see a way for the Saints to not make him a $100 million man given the way blue-chip corners are being paid. Like Ramczyk and Armstead, Lattimore is on the final year of his contract. Keeping him at his current $10.2 million cap hit isn't feasible. If the Saints haven't seen enough consistent tape from him through his first four seasons, maybe they can pull off a similar restructure to what they worked out with Sheldon Rankins last year. They tacked on automatically-voided years to his contract and converted most of his fifth-year option payout into a signing bonus, lowering his cap hit while ensuring he'd hit free agency as scheduled. Would Lattimore be open to that? Maybe.

Marcus Williams

Dec 24, 2017; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) and free safety Marcus Williams (43) celebrate after breaking up a pass for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) during the third quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints defeated the Falcons 23-13. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

2021 salary cap hit: Not under contract Projected market value, via Spotrac.com: five years, $67.8 million. So this one is tricky, because unlike the other players listed Williams is not under contract beyond March 17 (and other teams can start making him offers on March 15). There's a very firm deadline here for the Saints to keep him off the market and tied to New Orleans for the foreseeable future. Also, unlike those other players, there's no current-year cap hit to restructure or factor in. It's a straight up extension. And the $13.5 million (or so) per-year number from Spotrac isn't too bad, all things considered. It lines up with what other young, standout ballhawks around the league are making, like Eddie Jackson ($14.6 million) and Kevin Byard ($14.1 million), with a slight discount. Chalk that up to the minor inconsistencies in Williams' overall game, which he cleaned up in 2020 by improving his tackling. He's an important part of the defense's success and the Saints should work hard to re-sign him. At the same time, his agents owe it to him to push the envelope and chase $14 million per year if not better. Maybe they can meet in the middle at the suggested $13.5 million. But the more important point of debate between the Saints and his representatives will be the contract's structure and guarantees -- if his 2021 cap hit is too high, it would limit how effectively New Orleans can pursue other free agents. That complexity is why they should take care of this as soon as possible.

