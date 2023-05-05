Projected contracts for Oregon football’s 11 NFL rookies

One of the coolest things about the NFL Draft each year is that not only do you get to see some of your favorite players achieve their childhood dreams with the opportunity to play in the league, but it also allows them some financial freedom.

Rookie contracts in the NFL may not be as lucrative as a second or third contract, but it sure is more money than most players were making in college via NIL deals.

With the dust now settled around the draft, we wanted to go back and see what type of contracts and signing bonuses the 11 Oregon Ducks who were either drafted or signed to an NFL team inked over the past week, and how hefty those signing bonuses were. All of the numbers come from Spotrac.com.

Here’s a look:

CB Christian Gonzalez

Projected Rookie Contract: 4 years, $15.1M ($7.9M Signing Bonus)

Draft Pick: Round 1. Pick 17

Team: New England Patriots

DE DJ Johnson

Projected Rookie Contract: 4 years, $5.5M ($1.0M Signing Bonus)

Draft Pick: Round 3. Pick 80

Team: Carolina Panthers

LB Noah Sewell

Projected Rookie Contract: 4 years, $4.1M ($325K Signing Bonus)

Draft Pick: Round 5. Pick 148

Team: Chicago Bears

OT Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

Projected Rookie Contract: 4 years, $4.0M ($173K Signing Bonus)

Draft Pick: Round 6. Pick 199

Team: Baltimore Ravens

DL Jordon Riley

Projected Rookie Contract: 4 years, $3.9M ($83K Signing Bonus)

Draft Pick: Round 7. Pick 243

Team: New York Giants

OL Alex Forsyth

Projected Rookie Contract: 4 years, $3.9M ($77K Signing Bonus)

Draft Pick: Round 7. Pick 257

Team: Denver Broncos

S Bennett Williams

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Projected Rookie Contract: Not Reported (Rookie Minimum is $750K*)

Draft Pick: Undrafted Free Agent

Team: Miami Dolphins

*As an undrafted free agent, there is an opportunity to make the practice squad or roster, where it is more than likely that they would play at the league minimum.

WR Chase Cota

Projected Rookie Contract: Not Reported (Rookie Minimum is $750K*)

Draft Pick: Undrafted Free Agent

Team: Detroit Lions

*As an undrafted free agent, there is an opportunity to make the practice squad or roster, where it is more than likely that they would play at the league minimum.

OL T.J. Bass

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Rookie Contract: Not Reported (Rookie Minimum is $750K*)

Draft Pick: Undrafted Free Agent

Team: Dallas Cowboys

*As an undrafted free agent, there is an opportunity to make the practice squad or roster, where it is more than likely that they would play at the league minimum.

OL Ryan Walk

Projected Rookie Contract: Not Reported

Draft Pick: N/A (Rookie Minicamp Invite)

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

LS Karsten Battles

(AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

Projected Rookie Contract: Not Reported

Draft Pick: N/A (Rookie Minicamp Invite)

Team: Seattle Seahawks

