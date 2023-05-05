Projected contracts for Oregon football’s 11 NFL rookies
One of the coolest things about the NFL Draft each year is that not only do you get to see some of your favorite players achieve their childhood dreams with the opportunity to play in the league, but it also allows them some financial freedom.
Rookie contracts in the NFL may not be as lucrative as a second or third contract, but it sure is more money than most players were making in college via NIL deals.
With the dust now settled around the draft, we wanted to go back and see what type of contracts and signing bonuses the 11 Oregon Ducks who were either drafted or signed to an NFL team inked over the past week, and how hefty those signing bonuses were. All of the numbers come from Spotrac.com.
Here’s a look:
CB Christian Gonzalez
Projected Rookie Contract: 4 years, $15.1M ($7.9M Signing Bonus)
Draft Pick: Round 1. Pick 17
Team: New England Patriots
DE DJ Johnson
Projected Rookie Contract: 4 years, $5.5M ($1.0M Signing Bonus)
Draft Pick: Round 3. Pick 80
Team: Carolina Panthers
LB Noah Sewell
Projected Rookie Contract: 4 years, $4.1M ($325K Signing Bonus)
Draft Pick: Round 5. Pick 148
Team: Chicago Bears
OT Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
Projected Rookie Contract: 4 years, $4.0M ($173K Signing Bonus)
Draft Pick: Round 6. Pick 199
Team: Baltimore Ravens
DL Jordon Riley
Projected Rookie Contract: 4 years, $3.9M ($83K Signing Bonus)
Draft Pick: Round 7. Pick 243
Team: New York Giants
OL Alex Forsyth
Projected Rookie Contract: 4 years, $3.9M ($77K Signing Bonus)
Draft Pick: Round 7. Pick 257
Team: Denver Broncos
S Bennett Williams
(AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Projected Rookie Contract: Not Reported (Rookie Minimum is $750K*)
Draft Pick: Undrafted Free Agent
Team: Miami Dolphins
*As an undrafted free agent, there is an opportunity to make the practice squad or roster, where it is more than likely that they would play at the league minimum.
WR Chase Cota
Projected Rookie Contract: Not Reported (Rookie Minimum is $750K*)
Draft Pick: Undrafted Free Agent
Team: Detroit Lions
*As an undrafted free agent, there is an opportunity to make the practice squad or roster, where it is more than likely that they would play at the league minimum.
OL T.J. Bass
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Projected Rookie Contract: Not Reported (Rookie Minimum is $750K*)
Draft Pick: Undrafted Free Agent
Team: Dallas Cowboys
*As an undrafted free agent, there is an opportunity to make the practice squad or roster, where it is more than likely that they would play at the league minimum.
OL Ryan Walk
Projected Rookie Contract: Not Reported
Draft Pick: N/A (Rookie Minicamp Invite)
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
LS Karsten Battles
(AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)
Projected Rookie Contract: Not Reported
Draft Pick: N/A (Rookie Minicamp Invite)
Team: Seattle Seahawks