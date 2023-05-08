Projected contracts for each member of the Broncos’ draft class

The Denver Broncos added five players to their roster through the 2023 NFL draft last month. Thanks to the structure of the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement with players, we have a rough idea of what kind of contracts each member of the team’s draft class will receive.

All four players will receive four-year deals. None of them will have a fifth-year option because the Broncos did not have a first-round pick this year.

Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims (second round, 63rd overall) is projected to receive a contract worth $6,068,635, according to Spotrac.com. He’s expected to get a signing bonus worth around $1,413,552.

Linebacker Drew Sanders (third round, 63rd overall) is expected to earn $5,734,727 with a $1,170,711 signing bonus. Cornerback Riley Moss (third round, 83rd overall) will receive roughly $5,447,488 with a $961,809 signing bonus.

Safety JL Skinner (sixth round, 183rd overall) will have a total contract value of $4,036,219 with $196,219 as a signing bonus. Finally, center Alex Forsyth (seventh round, 257th overall) is expected to receive a $3,917,777 contract with a $77,777 signing bonus.

Combined, those players are expected to take up about $3,205,017 in salary cap space this offseason.

