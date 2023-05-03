Projected contracts for each Bucs draft pick

The Bucs have picked their players in the 2023 NFL draft, and it’s now time for them to sign their contracts.

While it isn’t known exactly what those contracts will be, the NFL’s CBA has a rookie wage scale that makes it possible to estimate it. From the first-overall pick down, each rookie’s deal will be set to that scale (which has gone up since first being introduced in 2011. Contracts can thus be estimated based on the pick that a player was selected.

Take a look at each player’s estimated deal through Sportrac below:

DT Calijah Kancey

Total value: $14,493,475

Signing bonus: $7,540,709

2023 cap hit: $2,635,177

OG Cody Mauch

Total value: $7,485,455

Signing bonus: $2,443,967

2023 cap hit: $1,360,992

EDGE YaYa Diaby

Total value: $5,465,411

Signing bonus: $974,844

2023 cap hit: $993,711

LB SirVocea Dennis

Total value: $4,157,325

Signing bonus: $317,325

2023 cap hit: $829,331

TE Payne Durham

Total value: $4,084,977

Signing bonus: $244,977

2023 cap hit: $811,244

CB Josh Hayes

Total value: $4,044,373

Signing bonus: $204,373

2023 cap hit: $801,093

WR Trey Palmer

Total value: $4,019,293

Signing bonus: $179,293

2023 cap hit: $794,823

EDGE Jose Ramirez

Total value: $4,016,012

Signing bonus: $176,012

2023 cap hit: $794,003

