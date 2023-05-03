Projected contracts for each Bucs draft pick
The Bucs have picked their players in the 2023 NFL draft, and it’s now time for them to sign their contracts.
While it isn’t known exactly what those contracts will be, the NFL’s CBA has a rookie wage scale that makes it possible to estimate it. From the first-overall pick down, each rookie’s deal will be set to that scale (which has gone up since first being introduced in 2011. Contracts can thus be estimated based on the pick that a player was selected.
Take a look at each player’s estimated deal through Sportrac below:
DT Calijah Kancey
Total value: $14,493,475
Signing bonus: $7,540,709
2023 cap hit: $2,635,177
OG Cody Mauch
Total value: $7,485,455
Signing bonus: $2,443,967
2023 cap hit: $1,360,992
EDGE YaYa Diaby
Total value: $5,465,411
Signing bonus: $974,844
2023 cap hit: $993,711
LB SirVocea Dennis
Total value: $4,157,325
Signing bonus: $317,325
2023 cap hit: $829,331
TE Payne Durham
Total value: $4,084,977
Signing bonus: $244,977
2023 cap hit: $811,244
CB Josh Hayes
Total value: $4,044,373
Signing bonus: $204,373
2023 cap hit: $801,093
WR Trey Palmer
Total value: $4,019,293
Signing bonus: $179,293
2023 cap hit: $794,823
EDGE Jose Ramirez
Total value: $4,016,012
Signing bonus: $176,012
2023 cap hit: $794,003