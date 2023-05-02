Projected contract details, signing bonuses for Iowa Hawkeyes’ 2023 NFL draft picks

The 2023 NFL draft has come and gone and Iowa was well represented. Four Hawkeyes were selected within the first two days. In particular, the Detroit Lions are completely buying into what Kirk Ferentz was selling.

After an entire offseason of speculation, it’s time to begin a new round of guessing. We finally know where these guys are going to play, but what exactly will their role with their new teams be? How much will these guys be paid? Is Detroit just a front for a Big Ten social club?

These are all important questions to ask and ones that we may not quite have the answers for on May 2. We can always do our research, though, and look at what beat reporters are saying to make our best-educated guesses.

Here’s some thoughts on the four newest draft picks from the Iowa Hawkeyes’ landing spots and how they’ll fit in. Plus, those all-important final dollar figures per Spotrac.

Take a look below at each former Hawkeyes’ projected contract details and signing bonuses.

Lukas Van Ness, Green Bay Packers

2023 cap hit: $3,161,471

Signing bonus: $9,645,884

Total value: $17,388,091

After moving up two picks as part of the great Aaron Rodgers trade with the New York Jets, the Green Bay Packers selected Lukas Van Ness with the 13th overall pick. He was the third defensive end to come off the board behind Alabama‘s Will Anderson and Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson.

According to Spotrac, Van Ness is projected to carry a $3,161,471 cap hit in his rookie year. More than likely, Van Ness will be a rotational piece behind starting outside linebackers Rashan Gary and Preston Smith.

Both Gary and Smith give a good picture of what Van Ness can bring to the table for the Packers as both are bigger rushers at the outside linebacker position. Both played on the defensive line in college. Don’t be surprised to see Van Ness move all around the Green Bay 3-4 as just an overall rotational piece.

Jack Campbell, Detroit Lions

2023 cap hit: $2,676,728

Signing bonus: $7,706,912

Total value: $14,722,004

In part one of the Lions’ love for the Iowa Hawkeyes, they selected middle linebacker Jack Campbell with the 18th overall pick. Campbell will carry a projected $2,676,728 cap hit into 2023. That figure would actually make him the highest-paid off-ball linebacker on the Lions.

Just judging by the draft slot and projected cap hit, the Lions will not handle Campbell’s transition into the league with baby steps. There will not be any training wheels. Campbell will be expected to start at linebacker on day one, making a big impact and making an impact on their defense.

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

2023 cap hit: $1,721,089

Signing bonus: $3,885,356

Total value: $9,465,990

Part two of the Lions’ love for Iowa and the Big Ten came in the second round as they selected tight end Sam LaPorta with the 34th overall pick. LaPorta was the second tight end off the board, Utah’s Dalton Kincaid going in the first round to the Buffalo Bills. LaPorta is projected to have a cap hit of $1,721,089.

LaPorta joins a young Lions offense that truly is not paying anyone really, at least not at the skill positions. While big money is being given out to quarterback Jared Goff and linemen Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow, the highest-paid receiver is actually Kalif Redmond.

From day one, LaPorta should step in as the Lions’ featured tight end, a great complement to budding star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. You have to imagine that when Detroit adds a speedster in Jameson Williams after his suspension that it will only add to LaPorta’s potential impact.

Riley Moss, Denver Broncos

2023 cap hit: $990,452

Signing bonus: $961,809

Total value: $5,447,488

Riley Moss was the last player drafted from the University of Iowa. As a third-round pick, the 83rd overall pick to be exact, he is projected as a $990,452 cap hit. Just a bit under a million.

The Denver Broncos are looking to play Moss at cornerback where he joins a pretty stacked room. Patrick Surtain II has as good an argument as anyone else to be the top cornerback in the league currently and former fourth-round pick Damarri Mathis looked like an absolute steal last year.

Truthfully, the Broncos’ entire secondary is stacked, matching up with a strong defensive unit. I’m interested to see what Moss’ projected role is going to be with the Broncos, especially considering his age.

