Projected contract details for the Eagles 7 player 2023 NFL draft class

The Eagles will hold their first rookie minicamp for 2023 NFL draft picks and selected undrafted free agents in the coming days, giving the organization an up-close look at Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Sydney Jones, Kelee Ringo, Tyler Steen, Tanner McKee, and Moro Ojomo.

Philadelphia hopes to have all seven players under contract before the start of training camp at the NovaCare Complex this July. Still, the contract details are common knowledge thanks to the NFL’s slot for every draft pick.

In the projected contract details via Spotrac, Philadelphia will be responsible for close to $10 million in allocated cap space for 2023.

Round 1, Pick 9: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Total Value: $21,806,014

Estimated Signing Bonus: $21,806,014

Estimated Salary Cap hit:$3,964,730

Round 1 • Pick 30 (30) • EDGE Nolan Smith

Total Value:$11,992,408

Estimated Signing Bonus: $5,721,751

Estimated Salary Cap: $2,180,438

Round 3 • Pick 2 (65) • OT Tyler Steen

Total Value: $5,750,442

Estimated Signing Bonus: $1,182,139

Estimated Salary Cap: $1,045,535

Round 3 • Pick 3 (66) • DB Sydney Brown

Total Value: $5,744,439

Estimated Signing Bonus:$1,177,774

Estimated Salary Cap: $1,044,443

Round 4 • Pick 3 (105) • CB Kelee Ringo

Total Value: $4,660,924

Estimated Signing Bonus: $820,924

Estimated Salary Cap: $955,231

Round 6 • Pick 11 (188) • QB Tanner McKee

Total Value: $4,026,512

Estimated Signing Bonus: $4,026,512

Estimated Salary Cap: $796,628

Round 7 • Pick 32 (249) • DT Moro Ojomo

Total Value: $3,917,777

Estimated Signing Bonus: $77,777

Estimated Salary Cap: $769,444

