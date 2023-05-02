Projected contract details for the Eagles 7 player 2023 NFL draft class
The Eagles will hold their first rookie minicamp for 2023 NFL draft picks and selected undrafted free agents in the coming days, giving the organization an up-close look at Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Sydney Jones, Kelee Ringo, Tyler Steen, Tanner McKee, and Moro Ojomo.
Philadelphia hopes to have all seven players under contract before the start of training camp at the NovaCare Complex this July. Still, the contract details are common knowledge thanks to the NFL’s slot for every draft pick.
In the projected contract details via Spotrac, Philadelphia will be responsible for close to $10 million in allocated cap space for 2023.
Round 1, Pick 9: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia
Total Value: $21,806,014
Estimated Signing Bonus: $21,806,014
Estimated Salary Cap hit:$3,964,730
Round 1 • Pick 30 (30) • EDGE Nolan Smith
Total Value:$11,992,408
Estimated Signing Bonus: $5,721,751
Estimated Salary Cap: $2,180,438
Round 3 • Pick 2 (65) • OT Tyler Steen
Total Value: $5,750,442
Estimated Signing Bonus: $1,182,139
Estimated Salary Cap: $1,045,535
Round 3 • Pick 3 (66) • DB Sydney Brown
Total Value: $5,744,439
Estimated Signing Bonus:$1,177,774
Estimated Salary Cap: $1,044,443
Round 4 • Pick 3 (105) • CB Kelee Ringo
Total Value: $4,660,924
Estimated Signing Bonus: $820,924
Estimated Salary Cap: $955,231
Round 6 • Pick 11 (188) • QB Tanner McKee
Total Value: $4,026,512
Estimated Signing Bonus: $4,026,512
Estimated Salary Cap: $796,628
Round 7 • Pick 32 (249) • DT Moro Ojomo
Total Value: $3,917,777
Estimated Signing Bonus: $77,777
Estimated Salary Cap: $769,444