Projected Colts 53-man roster reveals big draft needs beyond QB

INDIANAPOLIS — Under the direction of general manager Chris Ballard and team owner Jim Irsay, the NFL draft has always been the Colts’ primary method of roster-building.

By design, Indianapolis typically makes fewer signings in free agency than other teams, relying on the draft to fill the holes left by the annual roster churn that hits every NFL team.

The Colts almost always count on their draft class to play significant roles.

“Our belief, and my belief, has always been you build through the draft,” Irsay said at the owner’s meetings. “The draft is your pipeline for success or failure.”

The Indianapolis approach makes it easy to identify areas of need. With the 2023 NFL Draft opening on Thursday, the Colts have eight picks available to fill the clear, obvious needs on the roster, needs that become readily apparent with a glance at the team’s projected 53-man roster, at least as currently constructed.

Dec 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) laughs on the sideline before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Quarterback

Gardner Minshew, Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles

Analysis: The need at the NFL’s most important position is obvious, and the Colts have made it clear, both in words and in practice, this offseason, that they want to draft a rookie they believe they can develop into the franchise quarterback Indianapolis has needed since Andrew Luck’s retirement. Minshew was signed this offseason to be the team’s placeholder/backup, Ehlinger showed last season that he might be able to develop into a backup, and it still seems unlikely that Foles will be a part of the picture in 2023.

Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Running back

Jonathan Taylor, Zack Moss, Deon Jackson

Analysis: Any running back pick would likely be a move for the future, considering Taylor and Moss are headed into the final year of their rookie deals. A healthy Taylor is one of the NFL’s best playmakers, Moss played well in Taylor’s absence down the stretch and Jackson offered some ability as a receiver, making 30 catches in 2022. If there’s a spot the Colts might want to fill with a third-day pick, it'd be the role of third-down back.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) rushes the ball Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Wide receiver

Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Isaiah McKenzie, Ashton Dulin, Mike Strachan, Malik Turner

Analysis: The Colts like the duo of Pittman Jr. and Pierce more than most people outside the building, but there is still a need for more playmakers at the position. McKenzie was signed to a low-cost, one-year deal, Dulin plays a key role on special teams and the rest, including Strachan and Turner, are guys aiming to prove they can be viable NFL receivers. Indianapolis needs more weapons at the position.

Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods (80) catches a touchdown pass while being guarded by Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Tight end

Mo Alie-Cox, Jelani Woods, Kylen Granson, Andrew Ogletree

Analysis: The depth of the tight end class — most NFL evaluators, including Ballard, believe the 2023 class is one of the best they’ve ever seen — would be the reason for a pick here. Alie-Cox is in the second year of a deal as the team’s primary in-line blocker, Granson made 31 catches as a possession target last season, Ogletree showed promise prior to injury and Woods has the traits to be a star as a receiver, a big, fast target who can stretch the field and make plays in the red zone.

Tackle

Bernhard Raimann, Braden Smith

Analysis: Even if Raimann develops into a starting-caliber left tackle to bookend Smith, the Colts have an aching need for depth at the tackle position. The need is so obvious Indianapolis should probably draft a developmental player and sign a veteran, a possibility Ballard outlined in his press conference Friday.

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) walks off the field Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, after losing a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Guard

Quenton Nelson, Will Fries, Danny Pinter

Analysis: A true starter at right guard remains a need, along with depth. Fries is currently the presumptive favorite after finishing the season there last season, but the Colts should bring in competition, and beyond him, there is some question about the positions the team’s other depth options will play.

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (78) warms up on the field Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Center

Ryan Kelly, Dakoda Shepley, Wesley French

Analysis: Kelly’s the starter, but Indianapolis could draft a center to develop into a starter down the line, considering Kelly’s age and play the last couple of seasons. If they don’t, the Colts could move Pinter back to center — he’s been much better in the middle than at guard — or count on Shepley, a player claimed off waivers from the Cowboys last season.

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) reacts after coming up with a turnover Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Defensive end

Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, Dayo Odeyingbo, Tyquan Lewis, Khalid Kareem

Analysis: Indianapolis added Ebukam to a group of young defensive ends it likes, but Ballard has always said a team can’t have enough pass rushers, and he believes there’s plenty of depth at defensive end in the draft, leading to the potential for another pick at edge rusher, a spot where Ballard has produced mixed results so far.

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) leaves the field Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, after losing a game 20-3 against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Defensive tackle

DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Taven Bryan, Eric Johnson, Chris Williams

Analysis: If Johnson starts to realize his athletic potential, defensive tackle appears to be fairly low on the list of potential needs, considering how devastating the Buckner-Stewart tandem can be for opposing offenses.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) celebrates a stop Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Linebacker

Shaquille Leonard, Zaire Franklin, E.J. Speed, JoJo Domann, Grant Stuard, Cameron McGrone, Forrest Rhyne

Analysis: If Leonard is able to return to form after a lost season, the Colts have good starters and solid depth at linebacker, although a third-day pick wouldn’t come as a surprise, given the loss of Bobby Okereke and Ballard’s track record of finding good players at the position in the draft.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Cornerback

Kenny Moore II, Isaiah Rodgers Sr., Dallis Flowers, Tony Brown, Kevin Toliver II

Analysis: The Colts need a potential starter at cornerback. Probably two. Ballard suggested last week that Indianapolis might add through both the draft and free agency, but after the losses of Stephon Gilmore and to a lesser extent, Brandon Facyson, Indianapolis has to replace a lot of snaps at the position, and the Colts have only two players, Moore II and Rodgers Sr., who’ve been starters in the past.

Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon (32) makes an interception against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Safety

Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II, Nick Cross, Trevor Denbow

Analysis: Another position where Ballard has been able to find starters beyond the second round, the Colts have young potential at safety, and it would be a surprise if Indianapolis uses one of its top three picks on the position again, although a late-round pick is always possible, given the position’s usefulness on special teams.

Punter Rigoberto Sanchez (8) has also been the kickoff man and holder for the Indianapolis Colts for four seasons.

Kicker

Matt Gay

Punter

Rigoberto Sanchez

Long snapper

Luke Rhodes

Analysis: For the first time in a while, there’s not much uncertainty in the specialist positions, thanks to the big-money signing of Gay.

