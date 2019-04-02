Projected Bruins-Blue Jackets lines, pairings: Chris Wagner back in for Boston
The Boston Bruins will try to rebound from Sunday night's frustrating loss to the Detroit Red Wings when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday night.
The Blue Jackets are in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race with just a couple games left in the regular season. They have a slim one-point lead over the Carolina Hurricanes for the first wild-card spot. Here's a look at the tight wild-card race entering Tuesday's games.
1. Blue Jackets: 79 GP, 94 points
2. Hurricanes: 79 GP, 93 points
3. Canadiens: 79 GP, 92 points
The Bruins also have something important to play for: home-ice advantage in their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The B's magic number for home ice is three points.
Tuukka Rask likely will be back in net after getting a night off Sunday. Boston's No. 1 goaltender has lost four of his last six games, including a 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets during which he gave up five goals in 28:09 on March 12. The Bruins will need a much better effort from Rask to beat a desparate Blue Jackets team that went all-in at the trade deadline with the hopes of securing a playoff berth.
In lineup notes, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Tuesday that forward Chris Wagner will return for the B's, while forward Danton Heinen will be out due to illness.
Here are the projected lineups for the Bruins and Blue Jackets:
BRUINS
Brad Marchand--Patrice Bergeron--David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk--David Krejci--Karson Kuhlman
Marcus Johansson--Charlie Coyle--Chris Wagner
Joakim Nordstrom--Noel Acciari--David Backes
Zdeno Chara--Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug--Brandon Carlo
MattGrzelcyk--Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
BLUE JACKETS
Artemi Panarin--Matt Duchene--Cam Atkinson
Ryan Dzingel--Pierre-Luc Dubois--Josh Anderson
Boone Jenner--Alexander Wennberg--Oliver Bjorkstrand
Brandon Dubinsky--Riley Nash--Nick Foligno
Zach Werenski--Seth Jones
Markus Nutivaara--David Savard
Dean Kukan--Scott Harringson
