Projected 49ers roster: 53-man outlook entering NFL Preseason Week 2

One down, three to go.

Most of the spots on the 49ers' 53-man roster are accounted for, but it's never quite that easy. Some of the roster decisions that are looming will be impacted by the health status of some of the players.

If the 49ers have an injury at one position, it could force them to carry an extra player there, and that could impact another spot.

Most of the starters are expected to see action in the next two preseason games, which is always a risky proposition. Coach Kyle Shanahan has managed to limit his veterans to two exhibition games, as 31 players sat out the opener last week against the Dallas Cowboys. Few, if any, of his regulars will be suit up for the final preseason game.

There is still time for players on the bottom part of the roster to come on strong and earn roster spots, but time is running out. Here is NBC Sports Bay Area's projection of the 53 men who will be able to call themselves "49ers" when the regular-season begins.

