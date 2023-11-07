Projected 2024 NFL Draft order: Cardinals at the top, Bears control Nos. 2 and 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL is officially entering the second half of the 2023 regular season. While some teams are looking ahead to the playoffs, others will start turning their attention to April.

The race for the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is on. Through nine weeks, there are two one-win teams and three two-win teams that have no realistic shot at a wild card berth.

Losses could effectively serve as wins in the long run for those teams with two touted quarterbacks and a standout wide receiver at the top of draft boards.

Which team would have the No. 1 draft pick if the season ended right now? Let’s take an early look at the 2024 draft order and some of the top prospects who could be taken first overall.

2024 NFL Draft order through Week 9

The Arizona Cardinals are in pole position to have the No. 1 overall pick for the second time in six years. The team is 1-8 on the year after trotting out rookie quarterback Clayton Tune in a Week 9 shutout loss to the Cleveland Browns. Their last No. 1 pick, Kyler Murray, is expected to return to the field soon, which could have an impact on their ability to maintain that spot.

The next two spots belong to the Chicago Bears. They have their own first-rounder at No. 3 and collected the Carolina Panthers’ 2024 first-rounder after trading down from No. 1 overall in 2023. The Panthers used that pick on Bryce Young, whose rocky rookie season continued with a home defeat against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The Bears and Panthers will square off on Thursday Night Football this week in a game that will inherently improve one of the Bears’ picks at the expense of the other.

The New York Giants and New England Patriots round out the current top five. The Giants may be without starting QB Daniel Jones for the rest of the season after he suffered a non-contact knee injury in a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots, meanwhile, could make a top-five selection for the first time since 1994.

Here is a look at the current projected 2024 NFL Draft order among teams that would not be in the playoffs if the season ended on Nov. 7 (via Tankathon).

1. Arizona Cardinals, 1-8

2. Chicago Bears (via CAR, 1-7)

3. Chicago Bears, 2-7

4. New York Giants, 2-7

5. New England Patriots, 2-7

6. Los Angeles Rams, 3-6

7. Green Bay Packers, 3-5

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3-5

9. Denver Broncos, 3-5

10. Tennessee Titans, 3-5

11. Atlanta Falcons, 4-5

12. Washington Commanders, 4-5

13. Las Vegas Raiders, 4-5

14. Indianapolis Colts, 4-5

15. Arizona Cardinals (via HOU, 4-4)

16. New York Jets, 4-4

17. Los Angeles Chargers, 4-4

18. Buffalo Bills, 5-4

Top 2024 NFL Draft prospects

The 2024 draft class is headlined by two quarterbacks and the son of a Hall of Famer.

USC QB Caleb Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, entered the year as the projected No. 1 pick. While he has been putting up stats and keeping his team in games, the Trojans have lost three out of four games while surrendering an average of 44.2 points per game over their last six contests.

North Carolina QB Drake Maye has entered the mix as a potential No. 1 pick. He has 20 touchdowns to five interceptions on the season and has drawn comparisons to Justin Herbert.

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is widely viewed as the top non-QB in the draft class. He is coming off an All-American sophomore season with the Buckeyes and has continued to improve his stock as a junior.

Elsewhere, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry and Florida State receiver Keon Coleman are among the players who could end up in the top five.