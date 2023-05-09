Projected 2024 compensatory picks for Jets

The 2023 NFL Draft came and went and so too did the period for free-agent signings to count against a team’s compensatory pick formula for 2024. That means we have a pretty good idea of any potential extra picks the Jets could receive in next year’s draft.

The good news is that, according to Over the Cap, the Jets are projected to land three compensatory picks for 2024. One of those picks is projected in the sixth round and two are in the seventh round.

The sixth comes as compensation for losing offensive guard Nate Herbig to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The two picks in the seventh are for quarterback Mike White and offensive guard Dan Feeney, who both signed with the Miami Dolphins.

A key point to remember here is that one or even both of those picks in the seventh could miss the 32-pick limit. Over the Cap has those picks as the last two compensatory picks. Among the five below their projected cut line, thus names to watch for those last spots, are Detroit’s Marvin Jones (Jaguars), Kansas City’s Mike Edwards (Buccaneers) and Drue Tranquill (Chargers), Denver’s Chris Manhertz (Jaguars) and Chicago’s Robert Tonyan (Packers).

The signings of wide receivers Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman canceled out the losses of defensive tackles Sheldon Rankins (Texans) and Nathan Shepherd (Saints). Offensive guard Wes Schweitzer and punter Thomas Morstead did not qualify.

The Jets have been awarded just one compensatory pick since 2015, so even getting one pick would be a bit of a fresh change. We won’t know for sure until sometime early next year, perhaps around the Scouting Combine.

If we add all three of those picks and also assume the Jets will end up sending their first-round pick to Green Bay, this is what New York would be working with in the 2024 draft:

Round 2

Original pick

Round 3

Original pick

Round 4

Original pick plus either Denver’s or Miami’s. Denver acquired a 2024 fourth-round pick in the Bradley Chubb deal then traded a 2024 fourth to the Jets for Jacob Martin and a 2024 fifth. It hasn’t yet been confirmed which pick the Jets are getting.

Round 6

Original pick plus projected compensatory pick

Round 7

Original pick plus two projected compensatory picks.

So as of now, the Jets are projected to have nine picks in the 2024 draft after making seven selections in 2023.

