Projected 2022 Bears opponents heading into Week 18

The Chicago Bears are heading into their final game of the 2021 season, which will mark the end of what’s been a tumultuous, disappointing season. Which means their 2022 opponents are nearly set.

The Bears will face the AFC East and NFC East next season, which includes home games against the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins, as well as away games against the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

With the Bears projected to finish third in the NFC North, they’ll also face the same-place finisher in the NFC South and NFC West. With that additional 17th game, they’ll host the AFC South same-place finisher.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ projected 2022 opponents:

Atlanta Falcons (AWAY)

Buffalo Bills (HOME)

Dallas Cowboys (AWAY)

Detroit Lions (HOME and AWAY)

Green Bay Packers (HOME and AWAY)

Houston Texans (HOME)

Miami Dolphins (HOME)

Minnesota Vikings (HOME and AWAY)

New England Patriots (AWAY)

New York Giants (AWAY)

New York Jets (AWAY)

Philadelphia Eagles (HOME)

San Francisco 49ers (HOME)

Washington Football Team (HOME)

