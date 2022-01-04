Projected 2022 Bears opponents heading into Week 18
The Chicago Bears are heading into their final game of the 2021 season, which will mark the end of what’s been a tumultuous, disappointing season. Which means their 2022 opponents are nearly set.
The Bears will face the AFC East and NFC East next season, which includes home games against the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins, as well as away games against the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and New York Jets.
With the Bears projected to finish third in the NFC North, they’ll also face the same-place finisher in the NFC South and NFC West. With that additional 17th game, they’ll host the AFC South same-place finisher.
Here’s a look at the Bears’ projected 2022 opponents:
Atlanta Falcons (AWAY)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Buffalo Bills (HOME)
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Dallas Cowboys (AWAY)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Detroit Lions (HOME and AWAY)
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Green Bay Packers (HOME and AWAY)
AP Photo/Matt Ludtke
Houston Texans (HOME)
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
Miami Dolphins (HOME)
Eileen T. Meslar-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Vikings (HOME and AWAY)
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
New England Patriots (AWAY)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
New York Giants (AWAY)
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
New York Jets (AWAY)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
Philadelphia Eagles (HOME)
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
San Francisco 49ers (HOME)
AP Photo/David Banks
Washington Football Team (HOME)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
