Official 2020 Daytona 500 starting lineup

Heading into Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacations Duel races at Daytona, we already knew the front row for Sunday’s Daytona 500 main event — superspeedway ace Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is on the Busch Pole, and Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman will start second for the second consecutive year when the green flag drops Feb. 16 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

We also knew that Thursday’s twin 60-lap races would set the remainder of the running order, as well as the final two spots in the field.

RELATED: Ways to follow the race



Scroll to continue with content Ad

As a refresher, Duel 1 results set the inside row of the Daytona 500 starting lineup. Duel 2 set the outside row. The 36 Charter teams are guaranteed a spot in the Daytona 500 field, and seven Open, non-charter teams competed for the final four spots.

Following the Bluegreen Vacations Duel races, here is the official Daytona 500 starting lineup.

MORE: We predict every 2020 race winner

* indicates one of the four open teams that made the field.