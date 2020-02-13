Official 2020 Daytona 500 starting lineup
Heading into Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacations Duel races at Daytona, we already knew the front row for Sunday’s Daytona 500 main event — superspeedway ace Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is on the Busch Pole, and Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman will start second for the second consecutive year when the green flag drops Feb. 16 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
We also knew that Thursday’s twin 60-lap races would set the remainder of the running order, as well as the final two spots in the field.
As a refresher, Duel 1 results set the inside row of the Daytona 500 starting lineup. Duel 2 set the outside row. The 36 Charter teams are guaranteed a spot in the Daytona 500 field, and seven Open, non-charter teams competed for the final four spots.
Following the Bluegreen Vacations Duel races, here is the official Daytona 500 starting lineup.
* indicates one of the four open teams that made the field.
Starting Position
Driver
Team
1.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
2.
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
3.
Joey Logano
Team Penske
4.
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
5.
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
6.
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
7.
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
8.
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
9.
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
10.
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
11.
Bubba Wallace
Richard Petty Motorsports
12.
Cole Custer
Stewart-Haas Racing
13
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
14.
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
15.
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
16.
Matt DiBenedetto
Wood Brothers Racing
17.
Christopher Bell
Leavine Family Racing
18.
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
19.
Chris Buescher
Roush Fenway Racing
20.
Ross Chastain
Spire Motorsports
21.
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
22.
Tyler Reddick
Richard Childress Racing
23.
John Hunter Nemechek
Front Row Motorsports
24.
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
25.
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
26.
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
27.
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
28.
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
29.
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
30.
David Ragan
Rick Ware Racing
31.
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
32.
Timmy Hill*
MBM Motorsports*
33.
Justin Haley*
Kaulig Racing*
34.
Brennan Poole
Premium Motorsports
35.
Quin Houff
StarCom Racing
36.
Corey LaJoie
GO FAS Racing
37.
Joey Gase
Petty Ware Racing
38.
BJ McLeod
Rick Ware Racing
39.
Brendan Gaughan*
Beard Motorsports*
40.
Reed Sorenson*
Premium Motorsports*