Staff Report
NASCAR.com
Official 2020 Daytona 500 starting lineup

Heading into Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacations Duel races at Daytona, we already knew the front row for Sunday’s Daytona 500 main event — superspeedway ace Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is on the Busch Pole, and Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman will start second for the second consecutive year when the green flag drops Feb. 16 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

We also knew that Thursday’s twin 60-lap races would set the remainder of the running order, as well as the final two spots in the field.

As a refresher, Duel 1 results set the inside row of the Daytona 500 starting lineup. Duel 2 set the outside row. The 36 Charter teams are guaranteed a spot in the Daytona 500 field, and seven Open, non-charter teams competed for the final four spots.

Following the Bluegreen Vacations Duel races, here is the official Daytona 500 starting lineup.

* indicates one of the four open teams that made the field.

Starting Position

Driver

Team

1.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

2.

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

3.

Joey Logano

Team Penske

4.

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

5.

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

6.

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

7.

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

8.

Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

9.

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

10.

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

11.

Bubba Wallace

Richard Petty Motorsports

12.

Cole Custer

Stewart-Haas Racing

13

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

14.

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

15.

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

16.

Matt DiBenedetto

Wood Brothers Racing

17.

Christopher Bell

Leavine Family Racing

18.

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

19.

Chris Buescher

Roush Fenway Racing

20.

Ross Chastain

Spire Motorsports

21.

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

22.

Tyler Reddick

Richard Childress Racing

23.

John Hunter Nemechek

Front Row Motorsports

24.

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

25.

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

26.

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

27.

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

28.

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

29.

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

30.

David Ragan

Rick Ware Racing

31.

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

32.

Timmy Hill*

MBM Motorsports*

33.

Justin Haley*

Kaulig Racing*

34.

Brennan Poole

Premium Motorsports

35.

Quin Houff

StarCom Racing

36.

Corey LaJoie

GO FAS Racing

37.

Joey Gase

Petty Ware Racing

38.

BJ McLeod

Rick Ware Racing

39.

Brendan Gaughan*

Beard Motorsports*

40.

Reed Sorenson*

Premium Motorsports*

 

 

