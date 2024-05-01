WJBF – Registration for Project Refresh’s “Beat The Heat” 5K/10K Fun Run is now open.

The Fun Run will take place June 22nd at the Hammonds Ferry Soccer Complex (100 Hammonds Ferry Road) in North Augusta, South Carolina starting at 9 A.M.

Organizers say the 5K/10K Run (Or Walk) will be a water run, which means that there will be soaking station set up along the race route where businesses and sponsors are able to douse our runners with water in various ways; organizers are emphasizing that this will be kid friendly.

Organizers also state that the run/walk will also consists of food trucks, professional timing services, bounce houses, a Kid’s Fun Run, a family water balloon toss, and an awards ceremony.

Registration is $35 per person, but for teams of 5 or more, registration is $25 per person. Kid’s Fun Run is free, but donations will be accepted. Registration does include a t-shirt.

To register, you can go to the Project Refresh website.

Project Refresh has also released the shower day schedule for the next 90 days:

