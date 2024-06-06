Project Goalplayer: Frans Hoek is the guest of Gianluca Spinelli

The role of the goalkeeper has always been delicate and unique in the world of football, different from all others but fundamental for every team. In recent years, this role has undergone a significant evolution. Goalkeepers have become crucial in the build-up phase, and their tasks on the field have increased considerably.

An evolution that represents the fundamental point of the work and study of Frans Hoek, a Dutch coach who has decisively contributed to the revolution of the role. Hoek, after playing professionally for 12 years at Volendam, has been a goalkeeper coach in the staff of Johan Cruyff and Louis Van Gaal, working, among others, for Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Galatasaray, Manchester United, and the Dutch National Team. In addition to his coaching career, Frans Hoek has created the Goalplayer project. Several coaches have joined the program, who collaborate with the most important teams and federations in the world through workshops, masterclasses, and the teaching of new training methods to promote the evolution of goalkeeping, which for Hoek in recent years are no longer to be considered as "Goalkeepers," but as "Goalplayers."

In recent days, the famous Dutch coach, invited by the club's goalkeeper area manager Gianluca Spinelli, held a special workshop at the Inter HQ, which the staff and coaches of the Nerazzurri youth sector had the privilege to attend.