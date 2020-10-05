ProHockeyTalk’s 2020 NHL Offseason Trade Tracker

The offseason has arrived and there are plenty of NHL trades that will go down before next season. Check back here for all of the trades that teams will be making in hopes of improving their chances at winning the 2021 Stanley Cup.
2020 NHL offseason trades
Oct. 4 (link)
Los Angeles Kings: Olli Maatta
Chicago Blackhawks: Brad Morrison
*Blackhawks retain $750k of Maatta’s salary through 2021-22
Oct. 2
Ottawa Senators: Josh Brown
Florida Panthers: 2020 fourth-round pick
Sept. 28
Chicago Blackhawks: Brandon Pirri
Vegas Golden Knights: Dylan Sikura
Sept. 26 (link)
Detroit Red Wings: Marc Staal, 2021 second-round pick
New York Rangers: Future considerations
Sept. 24 (link)
Florida Panthers: Patric Hornqvist
Pittsburgh Penguins: Mike Matheson, Colton Sceviour
Sept. 16 (link)
Buffalo Sabres: Eric Staal
Minnesota Wild: Marcus Johansen
Sept. 12 (link)
Montreal Canadiens: Joel Edmundson
Carolina Hurricanes: 2020 fifth-round pick
Sept. 11 (link)
Minnesota Wild: Nick Bjugstad
Pittsburgh Penguins: 2021 conditional seventh-round pick
*Penguins retaining 50% of Bjugstad’s salary. Wild get the pick if Bjugstad plays in 70 games or earns 35 points in the 2020-21 season.
Sept. 2 (link)
Montreal Canadiens: Jake Allen, 2022 seventh-round pick
St. Louis Blues: 2020 third-round pick, 2020 seventh-round pick
