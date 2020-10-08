ProHockeyTalk’s 2020 NHL free agency tracker

It’s time for NHL Free Agency! The off-season is under way and with the market opening Oct. 9 there will be plenty of action this fall. Some teams have already been busy getting their 2020-21 rosters in order. Check back here for all of the signings that teams will be making in hopes of improving their chances at winning the 2021 Stanley Cup.

NHL Free agency signings

October 8

• Montreal Canadiens sign Noah Juulsen to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Detroit Red Wings sign Taro Hirose to a one-year, $825,000 contract.

• Detroit Red Wings sign Adam Erne to a one-year contract.

October 7

• Winnipeg Jets sign Dylan DeMelo to a four-year, $12 million contract.

• Tampa Bay Lightning sign Mitchell Stephens to a two-year, $1.475 million contract.

• Tampa Bay Lightning sign Gemel Smith to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Vegas Golden Knights sign Chandler Stephenson to a four-year, $11 million contract.

• Columbus Blue Jackets sign Max Domi to a two-year, $10.6 million contract. (link)

• Edmonton Oilers sign Jesse Puljujarvi to a two-year, $2.35 million contract.

• Buffalo Sabres sign Jonas Johansson to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• San Jose Sharks sign Antti Suomela to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Vegas Golden Knights sign Gage Guinney to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

October 6

• Vancouver Canucks sign Zack MacEwen to a two-year, $1.65 million contract.

• Washington Capitals sign Brenden Dillon to a four-year, $15.6 million contract. (link)

October 5

• Toronto Maple Leafs sign Jason Spezza to one-year, $700,000 contract. (link)

• Ottawa Senators sign Josh Brown to a two-year, $2.4 million contract.

• Minnesota Wild signs Nico Sturm to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

• Philadelphia Flyers sign Justin Braun to a two-year, $3.6 million contract.

• Minnesota Wild signs Carson Soucy to a three-year, $8.25 million contract

• Los Angeles Kings sign Mikey Eyssimont to a one-year, $700,000 contact.

• Los Angeles Kings sign Matt Luff to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Buffalo Sabres sign Tage Thompson to a three-year, $4.2 million contract.

• New York Islanders sign Sebastian Aho to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

• Arizona Coyotes sign Kyle Capobianco to a two-year, $1.55 million contract.

• Arizona Coyotes sign Ilya Lyubushkin to a one-year, $1 million contract.

• San Jose Sharks sign Jacob Middleton to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

• San Jose Sharks sign Nicolas Meloche to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• San Jose Sharks sign Maxim Letunov to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• San Jose Sharks sign Jayden Halbgewachs to a two-year, $1.45 million contract.

October 4

• St. Louis Blues sign Nolan Stevens to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Dallas Stars sign Andrej Sekera to a two-year, $3 million contract. (link)

October 3

• Vegas Golden Knights sign Robin Lehner to a five-year, $25 million contract. (link)

• Pittsburgh Penguins sign Tristan Jarry to a three-year, $10.5 million contract. (link)

• Philadelphia Flyers sign Brian Elliott to a one-year, $1.5 million contract. (link)

• Washington Capitals sign Lucas Johansen to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

October 2

• Buffalo Sabres sign Andrew Oglevie to a two-year, $1.5 million contract.

• Toronto Maple Leafs sign Denis Malgin to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Winnipeg Jets sign Laurent Brossoit to a one-year, $1.5 million contract.

• Columbus Blue Jackets sign Kole Sherwood to a one-year, $735,000 contract.

September 30

• New Jersey Devils sign Brett Seney to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• New Jersey Devils sign Ben Street to a one-year, $750,000 contract.

• New Jersey Devils sign Josh Jacobs to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Montreal Canadiens sign Michael McNiven to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

September 29

• Nashville Predators sign Devin Cooley to a two-year, $1.57 million contract.

September 28

• Philadelphia Flyers sign Robert Hagg to a two-year, $3.2 million contract.

• Calgary Flames sign Justin Kirkland to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

• Detroit Red Wings sign Dominic Turgeon to a one-year, $750,000 contract.

• Montreal Canadiens sign Jacob Lucchini to a one-year, $700,000 contract.

September 26

• Detroit Red Wings sign Sam Gagner to a one-year, $850,000 contract.

• Detroit Red Wings sign Turner Elson to a one-year, $725,000 contract.