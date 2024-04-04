What’s new at Progressive Field? Guardians show off renovations, food items

CLEVELAND (WJW) – There’s so much to look forward to at Progressive Field this season. The Guardians are not only off to a great start, but the organization has been working on more than $200 million worth of renovations to make the ballpark sparkle like a diamond this season.

“A lot of work went into this an hour after the last hour,” Guardians Vice President of Communications Curtis Danburg said. “We’ve been working all us pretty much all winter to get us to this opening day.”

The most noticeable changes are to the left and right field upper deck seating areas. Gone are the shipping containers, replaced by an open-air Terrace Garden in left and the Paul Davis Pennant District in right. Danburg expects the new areas to be popular with standing room only ticketholders.

“First with the terrace garden and left field, another new social space for fans to hang out, especially with that ballpark pass that gives them full access to hang out inside the ballpark and then downright field the new Paul Davis pennant district,” Danburg said.

The Pennant District has a wide patio style area and championship banners representing key moments in team history. The new spaces open a world of possibility for fans to explore the stadium while viewing the game, rather than being tethered to a seat.

“Every year we try to enhance the experience, whether it’s through the renovations or new food items, to make sure people are having a lot of fun when they come to the ballpark,” Danburg said.

Construction will continue through the 2024 season and will be finished by the start of the 2025 season, pending delays.

There are also close to a dozen new food items for fans to try this season, including Choolaah Bowls, the Cuban Dog, and Fried Chicken and JoJos, a restaurant favorite James Beard nominated chef and partner, Vinnie Cimino of Cordelia.

“There’s a lot of new stuff happening in the whole ballpark for us,” Progressive Field Executive Chef Vishu Nath said. “We have new kitchens as well, so we want to be innovative. We want to be ahead of the game. Adding more local partners is huge for me, kind of supporting the local economics.”

The outfield bleachers are also being renamed after late Guardians superfan John Adams, to honor his near 50 years of support for the team.

The Guardians are hopeful these new offerings will encourage fans to hang out all summer.

“You know, this is such an attraction for Northeast Ohio and especially in the summer months. We want to own this summer and then make sure that people have a lot of fun when they come to the ballpark.”

Due to renovations, a temporary Guardians Team Store for the 2024 season is located Gateway Plaza outside of the left field gate. No ticket is needed to shop on game day.

Progressive Field will also operate as a cashless venue. All purchases inside the ballpark must be made with a credit or debit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay or Guards Wallet in the MLB Ballpark app, which allows for quick and easy payments around Progressive Field.

Danburg said the Progressive Field Ballpark Pass is still available for purchase for the month of April. The price is $49 per month at CLEGuardians.com/BallparkPass.

